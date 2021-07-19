ALL-AREA TRACK: Vollbrecht, Wray and Kennedy shined at state meets

Flynn captured first place in the 100 hurdles, the 300 hurdles and she ran a leg on the Yellow Jackets’ state champion 400 relay to help JM finish second as a team.

Flynn is The Free Lance-Star girls track and field athlete of the year.

“With Kennedy, I don’t know her potential,” JM third-year head coach Nick Brousse said. “About halfway through the outdoor season I thought, ‘How much faster can she go? Can she hold this until the end of June?’ Her times kept dropping.

“… She’s got the most potential I’ve seen in my time as head coach at JM. That’s saying a lot because we’ve had some talented girls in the last couple of years.”

Flynn set a state meet record in the 100 hurdles (14.15) which is still not as fast as her personal best (14.07). She also swept both hurdles events in the Battlefield District and Region 3B.

She said the state title felt “regular.” She’s focused on running somewhere around the 13.8 mark next season and eventually going lower than 13 before departing high school.

She may also compete in sprints next season.