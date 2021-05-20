All-Area volleyball capsules

PLAYER OF THE YEAR
PAITYN WALKER
Colonial Forge
The Commonwealth player of the year racked up 419 assists, 139 digs and 34 aces for the Region 6B champions.
COACH OF THE YEAR
COURTNEY HEMPE
Colonial Forge
She led the Eagles (15-1) to their second regional title in three years and her team lost only five sets all season.
FIRST TEAM
ANNA ANDERSON
Chancellor
The Chargers’ main option on offense had 208 kills and 115 digs from her outside hitter position.
SARAH ELTAHYBLI
Colonial Forge
The Eagles’ libero amassed 184 digs, 49 assists and was a steadying presence on the back line.
EMILY FLAMM
Courtland
The senior had 138 kills, 163 assists and 23 aces to lead the Cougars this season.
NALANI McBRIDE
Mountain View
The Wildcats’ junior libero was credited with 221 digs and 96 dimes (passes judged as perfect).
BAYLIE OSTVIG
Colonial Forge
She contributed 152 kills and 133 digs to help the Eagles reach the Class 6 state semifinals.
SECOND TEAM
Gabrielle Figueroa, North Stafford: Senior middle blocker was a first-team all-Commonwealth pick.
Mya Green, Massaponax: The senior setter finished her career with 1,060 assists for the Panthers.
Lauren Hyman, Colonial Forge: She had 60 kills as one of the Eagles’ many options at the net.
Lauren Nelson, Mountain View: Junior team captain led the Wildcats with 139 kills.
Emma Shaeffer, FCS: Senior piled up 431 assists, 47 aces for the Eagles in the fall.
Lauren Wentzel, King George: Four-year starter had 235 digs as a senior libero.
HONORABLE MENTION
M’laya Ainsworth, Chancellor
Izabelle Allen, North Stafford
Nella Bayard, Mountain View
Loren Bell, Colonial Forge
Jadyn Brown, Brooke Point
Mallory Burns, Riverbend
Madison Carlile, King George
Carlie Clements, Massaponax
Isa Diaz, Mountain View
Rebecca Heim, King George
Rachel Margelos, Chancellor
Miranda McCoy, Eastern View
Gabrielle Meador, Stafford
Allison Newton, Spotsylvania
Jordan O’Dell, Riverbend
Kylie Pickett, Courtland
Kylie Robinson, Louisa
Kylee Thomas, Stafford
Lydia Tillapaugh, Caroline
Amanda Trapp, Courtland
Kayla Wallace, Colonial Forge
Kendall Washington, Chancellor
Sydney Whittaker, FCS