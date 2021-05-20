 Skip to main content
All-Area volleyball capsules
All-Area volleyball capsules

Paityn Walker

Colonial Forge volleyball player Paityn Walker.

 Pete Cihelka

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

PAITYN WALKER

Colonial Forge

The Commonwealth player of the year racked up 419 assists, 139 digs and 34 aces for the Region 6B champions.

COACH OF THE YEAR

COURTNEY HEMPE

Colonial Forge

She led the Eagles (15-1) to their second regional title in three years and her team lost only five sets all season.

FIRST TEAM

ANNA ANDERSON

Chancellor

The Chargers’ main option on offense had 208 kills and 115 digs from her outside hitter position.

SARAH ELTAHYBLI

Colonial Forge

The Eagles’ libero amassed 184 digs, 49 assists and was a steadying presence on the back line.

EMILY FLAMM

Courtland

The senior had 138 kills, 163 assists and 23 aces to lead the Cougars this season.

NALANI McBRIDE

Mountain View

The Wildcats’ junior libero was credited with 221 digs and 96 dimes (passes judged as perfect).

BAYLIE OSTVIG

Colonial Forge

She contributed 152 kills and 133 digs to help the Eagles reach the Class 6 state semifinals.

SECOND TEAM

Gabrielle Figueroa, North Stafford: Senior middle blocker was a first-team all-Commonwealth pick.

Mya Green, Massaponax: The senior setter finished her career with 1,060 assists for the Panthers.

Lauren Hyman, Colonial Forge: She had 60 kills as one of the Eagles’ many options at the net.

Lauren Nelson, Mountain View: Junior team captain led the Wildcats with 139 kills.

Emma Shaeffer, FCS: Senior piled up 431 assists, 47 aces for the Eagles in the fall.

Lauren Wentzel, King George: Four-year starter had 235 digs as a senior libero.

HONORABLE MENTION

M’laya Ainsworth, Chancellor

Izabelle Allen, North Stafford

Nella Bayard, Mountain View

Loren Bell, Colonial Forge

Jadyn Brown, Brooke Point

Mallory Burns, Riverbend

Madison Carlile, King George

Carlie Clements, Massaponax

Isa Diaz, Mountain View

Rebecca Heim, King George

Rachel Margelos, Chancellor

Miranda McCoy, Eastern View

Gabrielle Meador, Stafford

Allison Newton, Spotsylvania

Jordan O’Dell, Riverbend

Kylie Pickett, Courtland

Kylie Robinson, Louisa

Kylee Thomas, Stafford

Lydia Tillapaugh, Caroline

Amanda Trapp, Courtland

Kayla Wallace, Colonial Forge

Kendall Washington, Chancellor

Sydney Whittaker, FCS

Makayla Wonpat, Massaponax

