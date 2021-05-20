All-Area volleyball capsules

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

PAITYN WALKER

Colonial Forge

The Commonwealth player of the year racked up 419 assists, 139 digs and 34 aces for the Region 6B champions.

COACH OF THE YEAR

COURTNEY HEMPE

Colonial Forge

She led the Eagles (15-1) to their second regional title in three years and her team lost only five sets all season.

FIRST TEAM

ANNA ANDERSON

Chancellor

The Chargers’ main option on offense had 208 kills and 115 digs from her outside hitter position.

SARAH ELTAHYBLI

Colonial Forge

The Eagles’ libero amassed 184 digs, 49 assists and was a steadying presence on the back line.

EMILY FLAMM

Courtland