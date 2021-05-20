ALL-AREA VOLLEYBALL: Colonial Forge's Walker is unanimous decision as player of the year

“I watched an unhealthy amount of Colonial Forge volleyball this year in an effort to compete with them,” Massaponax’s Cox said. “And the reason they were as good as they were for the past three years is the ultimate trust the team had as a whole in Paityn to make the right choice at the right time to win all the important points.

“... She’s probably the best server in the area. She’s the best setter, and she might be the best defender.”

All of those skills will be important after Walker made her most important choice: to play beach volleyball at Eastern Kentucky University in the fall.

Unhappy with her college offers to play six-person indoor volleyball, she opted for the two-player outdoor game that she took up less than a year ago. It requires a different level of fitness and vertical leap.

She has those. Walker could contend for a state title in the 800 meters if she concentrated on track, which she said she’s running “for fun” this spring. More of her free time is devoted to weekend tournaments with her club team, 108 Beach Volleyball.

“Beach volleyball has become my true passion,” she said. “I get a chance to pass, set and hit. I just fell in love with it.

“It feels like part of my plan, part of my path. ... It’s not about power, it’s about being smart, and I feel like that matches the type of player that I am.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.