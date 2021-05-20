ALL-AREA VOLLEYBALL: Colonial Forge's Walker is unanimous decision as player of the year

Decisions are a huge part of every high school seniors’ life, be it a prom date, fashion or college destination.
For most of the past four seasons, Colonial Forge’s considerable volleyball success has hinged on Paityn Walker’s seemingly innate ability to make the right choices.
The Free Lance-Star’s player of the year ran the show this spring as the Eagles captured their second Region 6B title in three seasons and came within one set of a spot in their first state final.
“Her volleyball IQ and knowledge of the game is far beyond that of her peers,” Massaponax coach Joe Cox said admiringly. “ ... She always seemed to make the right play at the right time to get that point when the game is tight late.”
In an abbreviated, pandemic-related spring season, the Eagles rarely faced such critical junctures, largely because Walker was stationed at the net, orchestrating every possession. She amassed 419 assists, 139 digs, 50 kills and 34 aces as Colonial Forge (15-1) dropped only one set to a Commonwealth District opponent and just five all season.
Whether it was delivering a set to an open teammate or redirecting the ball over the net into an unguarded area of the court, Walker seldom chose poorly.
“Going into this season, I felt it was important for me to become a little more offensive with my game,” she said. “Decision-making comes with experience, knowing your players.
“Over the years, I’ve gotten a lot of experience playing with different players, and learning how different players play. It’s a setter’s job to adjust to them. I try to pick who my hot hitter is, who has the opportunity to put the ball away. And you make decisions based off of the pass. It takes time and patience.”
Walker has both of those assets. She started playing volleyball at age 8 and became the Eagles’ full-time setter as a sophomore--the same season Courtney Hempe (herself a former college setter) arrived as coach.
Hempe calls a team’s setter “equivalent to being a quarterback on a football team.” While coaching rival Riverbend in 2017, she had seen in Walker a talented but unpolished and occasionally indecisive setter.
The two worked together to hone her skills, vision and knowledge, leading to first-team all-state honors in 2019.
“She’s such a sponge,” Hempe said. “That doesn’t always happen with better players, because they sometimes think they know everything. But she was a total sponge. She’s a great listener. She does something right the first time you ask her to.”
Over four varsity seasons, Walker compiled 3,121 assists--a figure that, when verified, will rank third in Virginia High School League history.
She gained the uncanny knack of deceptively reversing the ball from one side of the court to the other before the defense could react, and of putting her hitters in position for one-on-one opportunities--something she termed a “love language.”
“I watched an unhealthy amount of Colonial Forge volleyball this year in an effort to compete with them,” Massaponax’s Cox said. “And the reason they were as good as they were for the past three years is the ultimate trust the team had as a whole in Paityn to make the right choice at the right time to win all the important points.
“... She’s probably the best server in the area. She’s the best setter, and she might be the best defender.”
All of those skills will be important after Walker made her most important choice: to play beach volleyball at Eastern Kentucky University in the fall.
Unhappy with her college offers to play six-person indoor volleyball, she opted for the two-player outdoor game that she took up less than a year ago. It requires a different level of fitness and vertical leap.
She has those. Walker could contend for a state title in the 800 meters if she concentrated on track, which she said she’s running “for fun” this spring. More of her free time is devoted to weekend tournaments with her club team, 108 Beach Volleyball.
“Beach volleyball has become my true passion,” she said. “I get a chance to pass, set and hit. I just fell in love with it.
“It feels like part of my plan, part of my path. ... It’s not about power, it’s about being smart, and I feel like that matches the type of player that I am.”
