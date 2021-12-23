ALL-AREA VOLLEYBALL: McBride was a freeing force at libero for Mountain View

Nalani McBride was not one to seek sympathy or words of affirmation on the volleyball court. Mountain View’s senior libero understood her mistakes, however infrequent, as well as how to avoid repeating them.
On the few occasions McBride did solicit feedback from the Wildcats’ bench, it took the form of a quick glance directed at her mother. As an assistant coach, Salina McBride had a front-row seat for her daughter’s exploits this fall.
The brief eye contact they shared spoke volumes: a challenge, a superstar’s desire to perform, all of it undergirded by unyielding parental support.
“Malani’s not a fluffy person,” Salina McBride said. “She wants to know the critique on what she can do better the next time the ball comes around.”
McBride’s drive to improve helped precipitate the best season in Mountain View’s history. The Free Lance-Star player of the year led the Wildcats (27-1) to their first-ever Commonwealth District championship and earned both district libero and player of the year honors.
An all-around menace to opponents, McBride posted a serve-receive rating of 2.34 (above 2 is considered impressive) and tallied 436 digs. She finished her four-year varsity career with 1,581 digs.
“Without a doubt, she’s the best player in Mountain View history,” Wildcats head coach Drew Wine said.
When Wine took over Mountain View’s program in May 2018, he took a picture of his players pointing up at the blank volleyball banner in the school’s gym. They endeavored, quietly at first, to fill the vacant space.
“This year, we said it out loud,” Wine said.
Behind McBride, Nelson and fellow senior Nella Byard, the Wildcats made noise locally and beyond. They won their first 27 matches, capturing a pair of tournament titles in the process.
As libero, McBride served as a stabilizing force for the Wildcats’ back row. She had license to make tweaks during the match and even during chaotic points.
“If you’re freaking out when the ball gets to you, it won’t work,” she said. “What I liked about it, you really have control over the back row. If you want to make a change, you can make a change because you’re the leader.”
While McBride’s passing stole the show on a nightly basis, arguably her best performance came at a different position. With standout Lauren Nelson unavailable for the championship match of the Virginia Showcase tournament in Richmond, McBride moved over to outside hitter.
In the finals of the two-day event, which featured 20 schools, the Wildcats went up against Colgan. Despite relatively few reps at hitter, McBride led Mountain View to a three-set victory over the eventual Class 6 state champion Sharks.
“She played out of position where she hadn’t practiced a lot, and she led us,” Wine said.
McBride doesn’t feel like she should have to pick between playing indoor or beach volleyball in college. Sweating under the hot sun in the sand builds up cardio that translates to the gym.
She’s undecided on schools, but that’s not particularly surprising, according to Wine. Libero is often the last position coaches recruit, which creates a bit of a helpless feeling for specialized standouts like McBride.
Between beach volleyball, a year-round travel circuit and the high school season, it’s a wonder that McBride hasn’t burned out. Whenever the grind becomes, well, a grind, she remembers her older sister Tiaralyn, who played at Christopher Newport.
“I think back to that little girl who was watching my sister play, thinking: ‘I want to be like her.’” McBride said. “And if I’m not like her yet, I’m going to keep going.”