ALL-AREA VOLLEYBALL: McBride was a freeing force at libero for Mountain View

“Without a doubt, she’s the best player in Mountain View history,” Wildcats head coach Drew Wine said.

When Wine took over Mountain View’s program in May 2018, he took a picture of his players pointing up at the blank volleyball banner in the school’s gym. They endeavored, quietly at first, to fill the vacant space.

“This year, we said it out loud,” Wine said.

Behind McBride, Nelson and fellow senior Nella Byard, the Wildcats made noise locally and beyond. They won their first 27 matches, capturing a pair of tournament titles in the process.

As libero, McBride served as a stabilizing force for the Wildcats’ back row. She had license to make tweaks during the match and even during chaotic points.

“If you’re freaking out when the ball gets to you, it won’t work,” she said. “What I liked about it, you really have control over the back row. If you want to make a change, you can make a change because you’re the leader.”