For even the most gifted athletes, sheer talent goes only so far. To become champions, they often have to expand their training and preparation.

Both of The Free Lance-Star’s winter track Athletes of the Year—Vincent Bond of Mountain View and Anijah James of King George—took their efforts to new levels as seniors.

Bond literally went farther, running longer workouts to improve his sprint training. The result was a sweep of the boys’ 300- and 500-meter titles at last month’s VHSL Class 5 state meet in Virginia Beach.

James dedicated herself to honing her technique and mechanics and captured the Class 4 girls’ long jump crown in Lynchburg with a leap of 18 feet, 3 inches. She also won that event, plus the 55-meter hurdles, at the Region 4B meet.

“When you teach a kid what they can do and the light comes on, man, sometimes it gets really bright,” said Paul Koepfinger, James’ veteran coach at King George.

Like James, Bond won All-Area honors last winter, and he ran a 48.91-second 400-meter dash as a junior last spring. But when Kenneth Williams took over as Mountain View’s head coach this season, he envisioned even bigger things for Bond.

“You could see a special quality, that he would be a special guy,” Williams said. “The most important thing is that he’s a hard worker. We told him to buy into the process, and he was the first to buy in. He knot only accepted it, but he embraced it and enjoyed it.

“We wanted to make him a universal track athlete from the standpoint of recruiting philosophy. We wanted to make him a 400 runner. Most colleges are looking for 400 runners that can move down to 200 or up to 800, as need be.”

So under the direction of assistant coach Stacy Durham, Bond endured more 500-meter training runs to build stamina.

He retained the explosive speed that helped him sweep the 55, 300 and 500 at the Region 5D meet, but became better at the longest of his three races. His winning 500 time in the state meet (1:04.04) was the fastest by any high school athlete in Virginia this winter.

“I was really surprised,” he said. “They’re completely different races. ... The [55] and 300 are basically sprints. You go all-out from the start. But in the 500, you rely on strategy. You have to get through the first 300 and then try to push through the final 200.”

Bond said he benefitted from playing for Mountain View’s football team last fall, when he averaged 10.5 yards per carry as Ike Daniels’ backup at running back.

“It helped in two ways,” he said. “I didn’t get injured, and it built up my strength. That was pretty much my weight training. Running with all those pads on strengthened my legs.”

Now, Williams can foresee the senior he nicknamed “The Rocket” lowering his 400-meter time this spring to a level no area high school athlete has ever achieved.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets down to 46,” he said.

James, too, is expanding her limits and realizing her potential. She earned All-Area honors last spring as a hurdler and jumper, but her marks came largely on raw ability.

“She didn’t used to have the drive and work ethic that she does now,” Koepfinger said. “She had some rough lessons, but she began to recognize what she could accomplish if she perfected her technique.

“She showed up for her junior season with a gleam in her eye. You could tell she was ready to do the work. ... When I watch her hurdle now, before I can open my mouth, she’ll say, ‘I know I didn’t lift my trail leg; I didn’t lean, my arm was too far out.’ She knows what she did wrong.”

James studied videos of top long jumpers to improve her form. In the past year, she’s added nearly a foot to her long jump best, with potential for more.

“I definitely want to jump 19 (feet) in the spring,” she said. “It’s gonna take hard work. My landings and my arms aren’t the best, and I have to build up muscle. The speed will come.”

She also posted the area’s best 55 hurdles time (8.66) this winter and won district and regional titles, but reported to the state qualifying heats without her spikes and failed to make the final.

Call it another lesson.

“I definitely felt really bad,” she said. “I had PR’ed in the long jump, and I was so focused on race preparation that I forgot my shoes. I blew my chance. From now on, my spikes will be on. I will triple-check.”

Koepfinger envisions James continuing to excel in the vertical jumps and hurdles this spring and also anchoring the Foxes’ 4x100 relay.

Then, for both athletes, it’s likely on to college, since their exploits this winter caught the attention of Division I recruiters. James visited VMI last weekend, and Koepfinger said he had to shoo away coaches at the state meet to allow his star to focus on event preparation.

Similarly, Williams said Bond may have his choice of schools—including some of the nation’s best programs.

“He’s got five Division I offers, but if he does what I think he can do, the SEC and ACC are a possibility,” Williams said.