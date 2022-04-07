ALL-AREA WRESTLING: Brooke Point freshman Lee rarely met his match on mat

Tom Kibler’s new pupil was undaunted.

On Cadell Lee’s first day at Powerhouse Wrestling, the then-4-year-old sized up the room, filled predominantly with middle- and high-schoolers. After watching Lee attempt to judo toss a wrestler who’d accidentally fallen on him, Kibler, the club’s coach, instructed the older kids to form a circle.

“He went around the circle and threw everybody in the room,” Kibler recalled. “It was the greatest thing, everybody was just dying laughing. Probably 20 kids in the room. They were adding antics, flying through the air.”

That early scene formed the foundation for Lee’s mentality on the mat.

“It didn’t matter how big they were,” said Lee, now 15 and a Brooke Point High School freshman. “If they step in front of you, it’s time to get some. Being small, I always gravitated toward that. The bigger kids know I’m not the one they want to be messing with.”

So, too, do his fellow 106-pounders.

A decorated youth wrestler, Lee took the Virginia wrestling world by storm this winter. The Free Lance-Star’s All-Area wrestler of the year pinned everyone unlucky enough to encounter him during his run to Region 5D and Class 5 state tournament titles.

Lee’s combination of athleticism and technical prowess made for (mercifully) short matches.

“It was that dominant,” Brooke Point coach Travis Harris said. “It was kind of like, you go out, and you really don’t have to do much coaching. You kind of sit back and watch him against the Virginia kids.”

The few blemishes on Lee’s 37-3 record came out of state, at the hands of fellow nationally-ranked wrestlers. He placed fifth and earned All-America honors at Beast of the East, regarded as one of the top high school wrestling tournaments in the country.

Two weeks ago, Lee took fourth at NHSCAs, a national showcase tournament where he competed exclusively against other elite freshmen.

Lee’s take-all-comers attitude extended to the Black-Hawks’ wrestling room. He’d commonly challenge 220-pound senior Quintarius Floyd—a state champion in his own right—as well as Brooke Point assistant coaches Rafael Alves and Sahid Kargbo.

“He doesn’t care who you are, he’ll try to wrestle you and he thinks he can beat you,” Harris said.

Lee throttled opponents from all three starting positions, but his dominance was most stark in the top game.

“He’s just so ferocious on top,” Kibler said. “He very rarely loses control of anybody. He can turn people, he can put them on their back, he can pin them.”

Currently 5-foot-4 and 110 pounds, Lee said he’s focused on adding weight during the offseason and plans to enter his sophomore campaign wrestling at 120 pounds. He’s already received interest from Ivy League programs such as Brown and Stanford, and his list of suitors figures to grow exponentially over the next couple of years.

“He’ll be getting looked at by every school in the nation,” Harris said.

