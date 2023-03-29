Cadell Lee worked up an appetite on his way to winning a 113-pound crown at the Washington (W.Va.) Elite Opener in December, so following his 3–1 victory over Spring Mills’ Matthew Dolan in the championship finals, the Brooke Point sophomore headed over to the concession stand to buy some candy.

His money was no good there, however.

It turns out that Dolan, a two-time West Virginia state champion who hadn’t dropped so much as a single match during his high school career, was something of wrestling royalty in those parts. And Lee was entitled to spoils for dethroning him.

“The ladies started offering him whatever he wanted and telling him he’s a legend now,” Brooke Point wrestling coach Raf Alves recalled. “They gave him a bunch of free snacks and a little box to carry his snacks in. People wanted to take pictures with him. He was a celebrity for about two hours until we left the tournament.”

From the Mountain State, to the First State, where Lee took second place in the prestigious Best of the East tournament at the University of Delaware, to a Virginia wrestling scene that again failed to produce a peer, Lee’s reputation only continued to spread this past winter.

The two-time Free Lance–Star wrestler of the year compiled a 46–3 record, with the only blemishes coming at Beast and Escape the Rock, another top national event.

“One of the things I enjoy the most is just random parents who will come up and tell him or tell me how much they enjoy watching him wrestle,” said Lee’s father, Chris. “They’ll say, ‘Oh, you beat my son at this tournament.’ And they root for him, even if they beat their kid.”

His pool of prospective fans continued to grow at the Class 5 state tournament in Virginia Beach, where Lee won his first three matches via pin and clinched his second individual title in anticlimactic fashion with a technical fall in the finals.

“When I step on the mat, I just want to get it over as quick as I can,” he said.

While Lee prefers expeditious outcomes on the mat, his development didn’t happen overnight. Lee, who started wrestling at age 4, quickly developed a reputation as a prodigy at Powerhouse Wrestling working under longtime instructor Tom Kibler.

By the time he arrived at Brooke Point, his skillset vastly outstripped that of his peers (and, occasionally, his coaches).

“He’s practically at a college level of wrestling at this point,” Alves said. “The only thing that we can really give him, is we [the coaches] are the only ones who can push him in the room.”

Lee said his biggest strength on the mat is his versatility; he doesn’t rely on any particular move or takedown. Where he relied on his superior talent at times as a freshman, he’s become a technique wonk in the Black–Hawks’ wrestling room.

“You can be at practice and do the moves and stuff, but that doesn’t mean that you’re getting the moves,” he said. “It all depends on how you drill. If you’re just there and go through the motions, you’re not going to get as much as someone working on their craft and honing in on the finer details.”

A month after claiming his second state championship, Lee further burnished his résumé by winning a title at NHSCAs, considered high school wrestling’s national championships. In late April, Lee will compete in the U.S. Open with a chance to qualify for the U17 national team that will compete in Istanbul in July.

While Division I wrestling coaches can’t officially contact Lee until June 15, he has already received interest from Virginia Tech, Brown University and West Point among others. His reputation precedes him in the recruiting realm as well.

“I don’t think I’m going to go under the radar,” he said.