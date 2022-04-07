All-Area wrestling capsules

WRESTLER OF THE YEAR
CADELL LEE, Brooke Point
Precocious freshman dominated his in-state competition at 106 pounds, going unbeaten in the Commonwealth and pinning his way to an individual Class 5 crown. He garnered All-America honors at the prestigious Beast of the East tournament in December, placing fifth.
COACH OF THE YEAR
TRAVIS HARRIS, BROOKE POINT
One week after suffering a heart attack, he led the Black-Hawks to their sixth consecutive Class 5 team state championship.
FEMALE WRESTLER OF THE YEAR
AVA THOMAS, North Stafford
Senior won three matches against male peers at the Commonwealth District tournament, placing third at 126 pounds. She also captured a 127-pound crown at the unaffiliated girls state tournament.
BRETT CLATTERBAUGH, Eastern View
Freshman compiled an unblemished 32-0 record and pinned his way to a 220-pound Class 4 crown.
KYLE CSIKARI, Spotsylvania
Sophomore 138-pounder posted a 27-4 record, won Battlefield District and Region 4B titles and took second at Class 4 states.
QUINTARIUS FLOYD, Brooke Point
The old school senior went 29-2 and capped his career by triumphing in the 220-pound, Class 5 state finals.
T.J. HARRIS, Brooke Point
Senior went 13-1 and won every match by pin until suffering his lone defeat in the Class 5 state final.
CARSON MAIN, Riverbend
The sophomore went 36-3 and became Riverbend’s first-ever individual state champion, capturing a Class 5 title at 132 pounds.
REMUS MONTALVO, Brooke Point
Junior went 29-6, earning harrowing victories in the both regional and state finals at 182 pounds.
AUSTIN POLLARD, Brooke Point
Junior went undefeated, posting a 22-0 record and winning a Class 5 title at 126 pounds.
WAYLON ROGERS, Orange
Sophomore 106-pounder went 30-2 and placed second at Class 4 states.
NICHOLAS SANDERS, Mountain View
Sophomore won a Commonwealth District title at 106 pounds and was runner-up in both Region 5D and Class 5 tournaments
CAM SHEADS, Eastern View
Cyclones’ 132-pounder suffered just one defeat all season, which came in the Class 4 state final.
LENNON SOAPER, Riverbend
{span}Junior went 28-9, won district and regional titles and placed fourth at states. {/span}
ZACH TURNER, Riverbend
Junior 145-pounder went 34-4 and won district and region titles before placing third at Class 5 states.
CHASE VAN HOVEN, Brooke Point
Freshman compiled a 31-3 record, placing seventh at Beast of the East and capturing a 113-pound state title.
HONORABLE MENTION
Ethan Asimacopoulos, Massaponax
Seth Ayo, Spotsylvania
Clay Bachman, Mountain View
Cory Bell, Mountain View
Eli Beltran, Mountain View
Isaac Castrejon, Mountain View
Mason Christopher, Spotsylvania
Jacob Garrant, King George
Jake Grasso, Riverbend
Owen Greslick, Louisa
Augustus Fleming, Brooke Point
Justin Jones, Orange
Stephen Mainz, Brooke Point
AJ Marshall, Culpeper
Kristian Molina-Ramos, Stafford
David Norris, King George
Matthew Parthenakis, Riverbend
Jacob Pressinger, Riverbend
Nathan Sander, Mountain View
Shane Shirley, Caroline
Elijah Smoot, Eastern View
Kadin Smoot, Eastern View
Landon Spence, Eastern View
Silas Teague, King George
Parker Trahan, Brooke Point
Malique Tunstall, Caroline
Ethan Turner, Orange
Brayden Walker, Eastern View
Robert Whelan, Mountain View
Jacob Wright, Riverbend