All-Area wrestling capsules

WRESTLER OF THE YEAR
JAMES DOSADO
Caroline
The University of the Cumberlands-bound senior posted a perfect 13-0 record and pinned down a Class 4 individual title at 152 pounds.
COACH OF THE YEAR
MARK ROBERTS
Riverbend
He guided the Bears to a second-place finish at Class 6 states and dual meet victories over Class 4 champion Liberty and Class 5 champion Brooke Point.
FIRST TEAM
JUSTIS BELL
Brooke Point
The athletic senior posted a perfect 11-0 record, capturing region and state titles at 132 pounds.
OWEN GRESLICK
Louisa
He overcame a fluke disqualification at 2020 states to claim a Class 4 title at 120 pounds.
T.J. HARRIS
Brooke Point
Junior won a Region 5D 138-pound title and edged fellow first-teamer Zach Ortega head to head.
BRACKEN HIBBERT
Culpeper
The senior went 8-1 at 220 pounds, earning a pin in his third-place match at Class 4 states.
CHAZ KEEN
Eastern View
The Cyclones’ heavyweight went 12-1 and placed third at Class 4 states as a senior.
CARSON MAIN
Riverbend
He posted a 16-4 record as a freshman, finishing runner-up in Class 6 states at 126 pounds.
STEPHEN MAINZ
Brooke Point
Nicknamed “Monkey,” Mainz unleashed his primal rage on 145-pound opponents with an 11-1 mark and a Region 5D crown.
ZACH ORTEGA
Riverbend
The senior won a regional title at 138 8pounds and finished runner up at the Class 6 championships.
GRIFFIN SMYTHERS
Eastern View
The Cyclones’ senior posted a perfect 14-0 record en route to an individual Class 4 title a t 170 pounds.
DANIEL TAYLOR
Eastern View
The senior’s lone defeat all season came by a 3-2 decision in the 160-pound Class 4 final.
NATE TAYLOR
Riverbend
As a senior, Taylor posted a 19-3 record at 152 with a Region 6B title and third-place finish at Class 6 states.
PARKER TRAHAN
Brooke Point
Trahan went 11-0 at 106 pounds for the state champion Black-Hawks, capturing region and state titles.
MOSES WILSON
Spotsylvania
The Knights’ senior earned a win by major decision in the Class 4 126-pound final, finishing the season 13-1.
HONORABLE MENTION
Dalton Arce, Mountain View
Devin Burrows, Spotsylvania
Kyle Csikari, Spotsylvania
Lance Deane, Eastern View
Thomas Duckworth, Brooke Point
Quintarius Floyd, Brooke Point
Ethan Heitchew, Mountain View
Charlie Henderson, Courtland
Nick Howe, Mountain View
AJ Marshall, Culpeper
Allen Maxwell, Brooke Point
Remus Montalvo, Brooke Point
Gabe Nesmith, King George
Bryant Quaye, North Stafford
Mirenda Ross, Brooke Point
Nick Sanders, Mountain View
Shane Shirley, Caroline
Daniel Smith, Mountain View
Elijah Smoot, Eastern View
Kadin Smoot, Eastern View
Lennon Soaper, Riverbend
Noah Taylor, Riverbend
Zachary Turner, Riverbend
Geoff Whelan, Mountain View