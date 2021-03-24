 Skip to main content
All-Area wrestling capsules
All-Area wrestling capsules

WRESTLER OF THE YEAR

JAMES DOSADO

Caroline

The University of the Cumberlands-bound senior posted a perfect 13-0 record and pinned down a Class 4 individual title at 152 pounds.

COACH OF THE YEAR

MARK ROBERTS

Riverbend

He guided the Bears to a second-place finish at Class 6 states and dual meet victories over Class 4 champion Liberty and Class 5 champion Brooke Point.

FIRST TEAM

JUSTIS BELL

Brooke Point

The athletic senior posted a perfect 11-0 record, capturing region and state titles at 132 pounds.

OWEN GRESLICK

Louisa

He overcame a fluke disqualification at 2020 states to claim a Class 4 title at 120 pounds.

T.J. HARRIS

Brooke Point

Junior won a Region 5D 138-pound title and edged fellow first-teamer Zach Ortega head to head.

BRACKEN HIBBERT

Culpeper

The senior went 8-1 at 220 pounds, earning a pin in his third-place match at Class 4 states.

CHAZ KEEN

Eastern View

The Cyclones’ heavyweight went 12-1 and placed third at Class 4 states as a senior.

CARSON MAIN

Riverbend

He posted a 16-4 record as a freshman, finishing runner-up in Class 6 states at 126 pounds.

STEPHEN MAINZ

Brooke Point

Nicknamed “Monkey,” Mainz unleashed his primal rage on 145-pound opponents with an 11-1 mark and a Region 5D crown.

ZACH ORTEGA

Riverbend

The senior won a regional title at 138 8pounds and finished runner up at the Class 6 championships.

GRIFFIN SMYTHERS

Eastern View

The Cyclones’ senior posted a perfect 14-0 record en route to an individual Class 4 title a t 170 pounds.

DANIEL TAYLOR

Eastern View

The senior’s lone defeat all season came by a 3-2 decision in the 160-pound Class 4 final.

NATE TAYLOR

Riverbend

As a senior, Taylor posted a 19-3 record at 152 with a Region 6B title and third-place finish at Class 6 states.

PARKER TRAHAN

Brooke Point

Trahan went 11-0 at 106 pounds for the state champion Black-Hawks, capturing region and state titles.

MOSES WILSON

Spotsylvania

The Knights’ senior earned a win by major decision in the Class 4 126-pound final, finishing the season 13-1.

HONORABLE MENTION

Dalton Arce, Mountain View

Devin Burrows, Spotsylvania

Kyle Csikari, Spotsylvania

Lance Deane, Eastern View

Thomas Duckworth, Brooke Point

Quintarius Floyd, Brooke Point

Ethan Heitchew, Mountain View

Charlie Henderson, Courtland

Nick Howe, Mountain View

AJ Marshall, Culpeper

Allen Maxwell, Brooke Point

Remus Montalvo, Brooke Point

Gabe Nesmith, King George

Bryant Quaye, North Stafford

Mirenda Ross, Brooke Point

Nick Sanders, Mountain View

Shane Shirley, Caroline

Daniel Smith, Mountain View

Elijah Smoot, Eastern View

Kadin Smoot, Eastern View

Lennon Soaper, Riverbend

Noah Taylor, Riverbend

Zachary Turner, Riverbend

Geoff Whelan, Mountain View

