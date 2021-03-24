All-Area wrestling capsules

Junior won a Region 5D 138-pound title and edged fellow first-teamer Zach Ortega head to head.

BRACKEN HIBBERT

Culpeper

The senior went 8-1 at 220 pounds, earning a pin in his third-place match at Class 4 states.

CHAZ KEEN

Eastern View

The Cyclones’ heavyweight went 12-1 and placed third at Class 4 states as a senior.

CARSON MAIN

Riverbend

He posted a 16-4 record as a freshman, finishing runner-up in Class 6 states at 126 pounds.

STEPHEN MAINZ

Brooke Point

Nicknamed “Monkey,” Mainz unleashed his primal rage on 145-pound opponents with an 11-1 mark and a Region 5D crown.

ZACH ORTEGA

Riverbend

The senior won a regional title at 138 8pounds and finished runner up at the Class 6 championships.