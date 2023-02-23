GIRLS' BASKETBALL
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
Player of the year: Autumn Fairfax (Culpeper). Coach of the year: Corey Hutcherson (Culpeper).
First team: Autumn Fairfax (Cul), Angie Hyonkeu (Eastern View), Haley Lanning (Chancellor), Destiny Washington (EV), Amyah Robinson (Cul), Harmony Jones (James Monroe), Natalie Lanning (Chan), Haylee Callahan (King George), Kelly Ross (Spotsylvania).
Second team: C’Niyah Turner (JM), Maylee Regan (Cul), Kelley Hutcherson (Cul), Saniya Brown (EV), Morgan Davidson (KG), Leah Schoonover (Chan), Janay Hill (Courtland), Leila Hackley (EV).
Honorable mention: Tiniyah Terrell (Caroline), Madison Sobota (KG), Emma Siefker (Spot), Korryn Parker (Car).
People are also reading…
BOYS' BASKETBALL
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
Player of the year: Aaron Brooks (Courtland). Coach of the year: Patrick Thornhill (Eastern View).
First team: Aaron Brooks (Ct), Gabe Campbell (Caroline), Nehemiah Frye (King George), Darius Stafford (EV), Jase Jackson (EV), Mehkai White (KG), Amir Savage (Spotsylvania), Jay Freeman (Car).
Second team: De’zaun Robinson (James Monroe), Nathan Amos (Culpeper), Ja’Den McKoy (Chancellor), D’Myo Hunter (EV), Jaylen Brooks (Ct), Jalen Haney (Car), Tremon Adams (JM), Tyree Webster (EV), Ethan Chase (KG).
Honorable mention: Harold Black (Spotsylvania), Camden Dodson (Chan), Adam Gessler (Cul), Carson Lyons (Car).