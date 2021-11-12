 Skip to main content
All-Battlefield District field hockey
FIELD HOCKEY

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

Player of the year: Kaitlyn Bestick (Chancellor).  Coach of the year: James Larkin (Chancellor)

FIRST TEAM

F-Ella Newman (Ch), Kelsey Reviello (James Monroe), Lindsay Loar (Ch), Grace Maynard (JM). MF-Caitlyn Bergmann (Ch), Celie Constantine (JM), Madison Shea (Courtland), Ashley Coleman (Ch). D-Kaitlyn Bestick (Ch), Izzy Gregory (Ch), Natalie Holt (Ct), Katie Boyd (JM). AL-Mia Hutchinson (Eastern View), Emily Evans (Culpeper), Ellie Byram (Ch). GK-Regan Bestick (Ch).

SECOND TEAM

F-Delaney Holloran (Ct), Ashley Shoffner (JM0, Joy Ramsey (Cul), Miller Haught (EV). MF-Kelsie Ashwood (Ct), Maddie Tierney (JM), Mac Watkins (Ct), Madison Taylor (Caroline). D-Angelina Baldwin (JM), Vivian Vesuna (EV), Madison Watts (Ct), Georgie Simpson (Cul). AL-Sam Black (JM), Bethany Eddo (EV), Taylor Lafountaine (EV). GK-Kylie Watkins (Ct).

HONORABLE MENTIO)N

F-Lili Smith (Car), Faith Moore (Cul), Kaylei Raymond (Car), Jessie Reese (King George). D-Keeley Williams (KG), Makailee McCarthy (Car), Hayley Smith (KG), Kayleigh Nelson (Spotsylvania), Taylor Coomer (Sp). GK-Alina Puentes (KG).  

