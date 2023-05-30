BASEBALL
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
Player of the year: Carter Mills (King George). Coach of the year: Thad Reviello (King George).
First team: P-Carter Mills (KG), Jackson Garland (Courtland), Calvin Roger (Ct), Nolan Alford (Spotsylvania). C-Brendan Ruckle (Ct). 1B-Job Sheads (Culpeper). 2B-Carter Attard (Chancellor). 3B-Will Green (KG). SS-Nate Jackson (Ct). OF-Lukas Miller (Ct), Baylor Storke (Ca), Will Payne (James Monroe), Adam Pitts (Caroline). DH-Aden Cupka (KG). AL-Hunter Covill (Ch).
Second team: P-Ty Nobbs (Cu), Adam Pitts (Ca), Colson Clary (KG), Patrick DePue (Sp). C-Hayden Callahan (KG). 1B-Adam Tathan (Ca). 2B-Carlos Santos (Ct). 3B-Adam Gessler (Cu). SS-Gavin Alvarado (Cu). OF-Abe Gavelek (JM), Roscoe Crouchorn (Cu), Jay Patteson (KG), Dakota Eastwood (Sp). DH-Brayden Hartsell (Ca). AL-Carter Mills (KG).
SOFTBALL
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
Player of the year: Abby Greenwood (King George). Coach of the year: Neil Lyburn (King George).
First team: P-Abby Greenwood (KG), Jayden Tingen (Caroline), Morgan Maslock (Spotsylvania). C-Jasey Williams (Chancellor). 1B-Mylia Knight (Sp). 2B-Kate Braden (Sp). 3B-Madison Dillard (Ch). SS-Nyla Brown (Sp). OF-Madison Sobota (KG), Kylee Quinn (Culpeper), Abby Dowdy (Sp). DP/Flex-Zoe Price (Sp). AL-Kaitlyn Postelle (Cu), Brooke House (Cu).
Second team: P-Taylor Sain (Eastern View), Hailey Metzger (Cu), Olivia Roudabush (Ct). C-Abigail Clarke (KG). 1B-Linsey Spillman (KG). 2B-Maia Fissel (Ch). 3B-Jordan Wilkerson (Ca). SS-Paige Headley (KG). OF-Olivia George (Ct), Kaitlyn Malie (Ct), Emma Comer (EV). DP/Flex-Rachel Morrison (KG). AL-Jordan Werth (EV), Kendall Hoisington (Ct).