All-Commonwealth District baseball
All-Commonwealth District baseball

BASEBALL

ALL-COMMONWEALTH

Player of the year: A.J. Labrusciano (North Stafford). Coach of the year: Craig Lopez (Mountain View)

FIRST TEAM

P—A.J. Labrusciano (NS), Britt Yount (MV), Robert Latito (Riverbend). C—Nate Henry (Stafford). 1B—Collin Synder (Rb). 2B—Scott Webb (Brooke Point). 3B—Britt Yount (MV). SS—AJ Labrusciano (NS). OF—Robert Latito (Rb), Gavin Riley (Colonial Forge), Kaiden Rosenbaum (Massaponax). U—Brian Schule (NS). AL—Evan Hamill (MV).

SECOND TEAM

P—Evan Hamill (MV), Gregory Joe (CF), Ryan Rutherford (St), C—Cameron Murray (MV). 1B—Brayden Hamilton (MV). 2B—Calvin Ferrell (Ma). 3B—Jacob Blais (CF). SS—Nate Sherman (Rb). OF—Brian Schule (NS), Tyler Barham (St), Zach Colangelo (CF). U—Ryan Knee (BP). AL—Jaylon Robinson (CF).

