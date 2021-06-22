All-Commonwealth District baseball

BASEBALL
ALL-COMMONWEALTH
Player of the year: A.J. Labrusciano (North Stafford). Coach of the year: Craig Lopez (Mountain View)
FIRST TEAM
P—A.J. Labrusciano (NS), Britt Yount (MV), Robert Latito (Riverbend). C—Nate Henry (Stafford). 1B—Collin Synder (Rb). 2B—Scott Webb (Brooke Point). 3B—Britt Yount (MV). SS—AJ Labrusciano (NS). OF—Robert Latito (Rb), Gavin Riley (Colonial Forge), Kaiden Rosenbaum (Massaponax). U—Brian Schule (NS). AL—Evan Hamill (MV).
SECOND TEAM
P—Evan Hamill (MV), Gregory Joe (CF), Ryan Rutherford (St), C—Cameron Murray (MV). 1B—Brayden Hamilton (MV). 2B—Calvin Ferrell (Ma). 3B—Jacob Blais (CF). SS—Nate Sherman (Rb). OF—Brian Schule (NS), Tyler Barham (St), Zach Colangelo (CF). U—Ryan Knee (BP). AL—Jaylon Robinson (CF).