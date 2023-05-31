BOYS' LACROSSE
COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
Player of the year: Logan Eastman (Riverbend). Coach of the year: Michael Beutel (Mountain View).
First team: A-Logan McGrath (MV), Reef Krug (Colonial Forge), James Page (Brooke Point). MF-Will Morris (North Stafford), Logan Eastman (Rb), Noah Frost (BP). D-Eli Druiett (MV), Nate Gouker (BP), James Ramos (MV). GK-Steven Preston (MV). SSDM-Gabriel Weiss (MV). FO-A.J. Riley (CF). LSM-Gavin Schweiter (BP).
Second team: A-Carter Thompson (Stafford), Rex Colliver (BP), Ryan Bondgren (CF). MF-Shane McGrath (MF), Diego Sanchez (Massaponax), Jesse Ramos (MV). D-Kyle Haga (CF), Isaiah Ward (Ma), Michael Goben (CF). GK-Gavin Maple (Rb). SSDM-Christian Stringer (CF). FO-Christian Pinto (MV). LSM-Brady Leischner (MV).