All-Commonwealth District softball
SOFTBALL

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

Player of the year: Alison Carter (North Stafford). Coach of the year: Andrew O’Brien (Riverbend)

FIRST TEAM

P—Noelle Sterner (Brooke Point), Carley Romine (Rb), Payton Kilmer (Massaponax). C—Laney Deane (Mass), Annaliese Franklin (Mountain View). 1B—Alyssa Bosket (Stafford). 2B—Kaylee Small (St). SS—Brooke Shelton (BP). 3B—Camryn Digiacomo (Rb). OF—Cierra Foss (BP), Kaylee DeJesus (Rb), Alison Carter (NS), Caleigh Eberhart (MV), Brenna Morefield (Ma). U—Roxanne Hensel (Rb). DH—Kristina Tolson (St).

SECOND TEAM

P—Jordan Yule (St), Layne Fritz (MV), Emily Collins (Ma). C—Madelyn Chambers (BP), Phoebe Hughes (NS). 1B—Taylor Puig (Rb). 2B—Trinity Lamberton (Rb). SS—Brooke Vaillancourt (Ma). 3B—Analise Puddimott (MV). OF—Courtney Jamison (Rb), Paige Eagleton (St), Nia Hall (Ma), Teagan Levesque (MV), Payton Schwinn (Colonial Forge). U—Caroline Keefer (CF). DH—Hannah Rubino (Rb).

