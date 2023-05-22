COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

BASEBALL

Player of the year: Zyhir Hope (Colonial Forge). Coach of the year: Jim Labrusciano (Riverbend).

First team: P-Ryan Higgins (Rb), Aidan Walker (CF), Zach Horn (Brooke Point). C-Collin Snyder (Rb). 1B-Dylan Young (BP). 2B-Jack Grider (BP). 3B-Tyler Benick (Rb). SS-Billy Fluharty (Rb). OF-Zyhir Hope (CF), Caleb Ramsey (MV), Zach Colangelo (CF). DH-Hayden Rue (MV). AL-Aydan Mitchell (CF), Chris Cline (BP).

Second team: P-Casey Fletcher (NS), Luke Alexander (Rb), Dylan Young (BP). C-Robbie Chapman (MV). 1B-Cameron Biller (CF). 2B-Conlan Sanchez (MV). 3B-Graham Ward (North Stafford). SS-Luke Sterner (BP). OF-Zach Horn (BP), Dawson Weems (Rb), Justin Newton (Stafford). DH-Daniel Lombardo (BP). AL-Jordan Ramsey (MV), Ian Smith (St).

SOFTBALL

Player of the year: Kaylie De Chicchis (North Stafford). Coach of the year: Katie Barbarczuk (North Stafford).

First team: P-Kaylie De Chicchis (NS), Kaci Stephenson (Colonial Forge), Emily Dameron (Riverbend). C-Madison Bachman (Mountain View). 1B-Madeline Smith (CF), 2B-Mayah Croson (NS). 3B-Laney Deane (Massaponax). SS-Abigail Morris (NS). OF-Makayla Taylor (CF), Denise Lardge (Stafford), Alexis Kantor (MV). DP-Leighton Gary (Stafford). AL-Phoebe Hughes (NS), Jordan Yule (St).

Second team: P-Savannah Ballou (MV), Alexandria Halston (Brooke Point). C-Madelyn Chambers (BP). 1B-Rachel Arce (MV). 2B-Anelis Ortiz-Lugo (St). 3B-Kaylee Lizardo (NS). SS-Elizabeth Hastings (BP). OF-Emma Parkyn (NS), Kaylie Billig (Ma), Amanda Ashe (MV). DP-Hannah Rubino (Rb). AL-Payton Schwinn (CF), Erin Howdershelt (Ma).

GIRLS' SOCCER

Player of the year: Emily Lenhard (Brooke Point). Coach of the year: Brian Foley (Colonial Forge).

First team: F-Ava Kertgate (CF), Lauren Sanders (BP), Maci Landel (CF), Tamia Nelson (Mountain View). MF-Emily Lenhard (BP), Riley Cajon (MV), Maria Walsh (CF), Ava Hecker (CF). D-Carly Brimhall (CF), Morgan Mesterhazy (CF), Rose McHugh (CF), Angela Gomez (BP). AL-Jasmine Williams (North Stafford), Kailey Hill (CF), Elizabeth Sielski (Massaponax). GK-Amara Codd (BP).

Second team: F-Carley Brown (Riverbend), Lily Heatherman (MV), Makayla Huppman (BP), Riley Goger (BP). MF-Nicole Alvarado (CF), Abby Grider (BP), Bella Adams (NS), Dulce Salces (BP). D-Maci McDowell (NS), Emmy Mastrokalos (Rb), Sydney Campbell (Rb), Hannah Russ (MV). AL-Tessa Craig (NS), Sydney Clarkson (MV), Anneliese Becker (MV). GK-Olivia Gay (Rb).

BOYS' SOCCER

Player of the year: Javin King (Massaponax). Coach of the year: Michael Recore Riverbend).

First team: D-Aaron Alexander (Brooke Point), Joe Liebe (Colonial Forge), Javin King (Ma), Alvin Garcia (Rb). MF-Bam Croce (Mountain View), Darian Paz (Stafford), Rusty Croce (MV), Marcello Rodriguez-Munoz (BP). F-Emmanuel Petway (Rb), Michael White (MV), Malachi Pitts (CF), Xavier Carroll (Ma). AL-Tyler Martin (St), Dalen Ainsworth (Ma), Brenner Booren (Rb). GK-Conner Henriques (Rb).

Second team: D-Connor Bugni (MV), Dellwin Torres (North Stafford), Jayce Wilson (Rb), John Gallagher (MV). MF-Sam Freeman (Rb), Fredy Villatoro (NS), Frantz Fulcher (CF), Jonah Chase (St). F-Keith Skudi (CF), Daniel Gonzales (BP), Sebastian Williams (Rb), Kaim Ijaz (Ma). AL-Michael Pickens (MV), Daniel Alvarez (St), Owen Moulton (St). GK-Aiden Peterson (MV).

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Player of the year: Ava Treakle (Riverbend). Coach of the year: Erin Beardsley (Massaponax).

First team: A-Olivia Wahlin (Mountain View), EV McConnell (Stafford), Chloe Ronsholdt (Colonial Forge), Claudia Painter (Ma). MF-Ava Windham (MV), Jordan Fitzgerald (St), Vanessa Ronsholdt (CF), Julia Etu (St). D-Ava Treakle (Rb), Peyton Lockwood (St), Ava Doherty (Rb), Gabbby Bartels (MV). AL-Mary Wahlin (MV), Maddie Patton (St), Avery Hartenstein (CF). GK-Brandie Dube (St).

Second team: A-Ryleigh McNally (Rb), Sophie Crane (CF), Kat Druiett (MV), Nirvana Coleman (Ma). MF-Ayla Jantz (Rb), Paige Beardsley (Ma), Maddy Tlapa (CF), Ashley Purtell (North Stafford). D-Teagan Clark (Ma), Virginia Johnson (CF), Terrice Demps (NS), McKinzi Sauter (St). AL-Dabney Conerly (Brooke Point), Emma Miller (St), Roxi Stone (CF). GK-Aubree Bullock (Rb).