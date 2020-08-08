ALL-DECADE: Boys soccer team: Talent-laden North Stafford rolled to 2011 Group AAA title

“Palamin’s skills,” Bressler said recently, “I had never seen in high school.”

It wasn’t just Fofana that made the Wolverines special.

Goalkeeper Ryan Husted was named area player of the year that season after recording 17 shutouts. He also received Commonwealth District and Northwest Region player of the year honors. His booming punts were a key factor in the team’s 22–2–1 campaign.

“Our offense started when he got the ball because we could all move down the field,” Bressler said. “He could punt the ball 70–80 yards in the air. It was ridiculous. And off the ground he could kick it 65–70.”

Husted helped the Wolverines shut out three nationally ranked opponents from the state quarterfinals on, including ending two-time defending state champion Frank Cox’s 56-game winning streak in the semifinals.

North Stafford knocked off Deep Run 1–0 to earn the title. Fofana scored the game-winning penalty kick.

“Fofana got taken down and before I could call the regular penalty kicker, he had already stepped up,” Bressler said. “My coaching staff said, ‘Let him take it.’ It went in and the rest is history. It was certainly a wonderful, wonderful time as coach.”