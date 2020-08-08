ALL-DECADE: Boys soccer team: Talent-laden North Stafford rolled to 2011 Group AAA title

Iric Bressler had a knack for coyly downplaying his prized transfer.
Former North Stafford athletic director Margaret Lowry called and informed Bressler that a freshman by the name of Palamin Fofana had arrived in the Wolverines’ district and was interested in joining Bressler’s boys soccer team.
Bressler met with Fofana at his uncle’s home. He watched him juggle the ball, bounce it around and do pushups with it on his back for 25 minutes.
“He never let the ball touch the ground,” Bressler said. “So his uncle asked me, ‘Do you think you can find a spot on your team for Palamin?’ I told him, ‘I think I can.’ ”
Bressler continued to understate Fofana’s potential impact at a scrimmage against Osbourn Park when its coach, Larry Nemerow, was wowed by a shot from the youngster. Bressler had told Nemerow that Fofana was a “nice player.”
After a quick look at Fofana drilling a shot into the net, Nemerow asked his coaching counterpart, “Nice player, huh?”
Bressler couldn’t keep Fofana a secret for long. He went on to score 32 goals in the 2011 season and combined with a team full of experienced talent to propel the Wolverines to the Group AAA state championship that season. North Stafford’s outfit from nine years ago has been named Free Lance–Star team of the decade for 2010–19.
“Palamin’s skills,” Bressler said recently, “I had never seen in high school.”
It wasn’t just Fofana that made the Wolverines special.
Goalkeeper Ryan Husted was named area player of the year that season after recording 17 shutouts. He also received Commonwealth District and Northwest Region player of the year honors. His booming punts were a key factor in the team’s 22–2–1 campaign.
“Our offense started when he got the ball because we could all move down the field,” Bressler said. “He could punt the ball 70–80 yards in the air. It was ridiculous. And off the ground he could kick it 65–70.”
Husted helped the Wolverines shut out three nationally ranked opponents from the state quarterfinals on, including ending two-time defending state champion Frank Cox’s 56-game winning streak in the semifinals.
North Stafford knocked off Deep Run 1–0 to earn the title. Fofana scored the game-winning penalty kick.
“Fofana got taken down and before I could call the regular penalty kicker, he had already stepped up,” Bressler said. “My coaching staff said, ‘Let him take it.’ It went in and the rest is history. It was certainly a wonderful, wonderful time as coach.”
Brothers Kyler and Sheldon Sullivan were integral parts of North Stafford’s championship run before adding a national title together at the University of Virginia in 2014. Kyler Sullivan was named first-team All-Area in 2011 and Sheldon Sullivan received second-team honors.
Bressler said Kyler Sullivan was the team’s leader.
“All I had to do was say, ‘Kyler, take care of this,’ and the locker room changed just like that,” Bressler said. “He was that good of a player, that good of a leader.”
The Wolverines’ overall defense was stellar. In addition to the Sullivan brothers, there was defender Justin Virga, who earned first-team all-district and All-Area honors. Tommy O’Neal was a first-team all-district, all-region and All-Area defender.
Carolina Panthers kicker Joey Slye was a freshman junior varsity call-up who scored 11 points in 13 games. Austin Grebe, a future kickoff specialist for the Navy football team, served as the team’s physical enforcer when Fofana was targeted by the opposition. Forward Grant Eliopoulos was a second-team All-Area forward as a junior in 2010 and a senior in 2011.
The Wolverines weren’t able to duplicate their success in future seasons. Fofana was placed in a foster home, struggled in school and moved to Atlanta with family members in his sophomore year. Bressler has talked to him a handful of times in the past eight-plus years.
Bressler retired in 2013 to spend more time with his family. The team had one reunion at Bressler’s home and 21 of the team’s 23 players showed up. They plan to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the state title in 2021.
As a Christmas gift, the Sullivan brothers gave Bressler a picture of them wearing their North Stafford state title ring on one hand and their Virginia national title ring on the other.
“I still have it up in my house,” Bressler said. “Besides my grandkids, its’ one of the most cherished pictures I have.”
