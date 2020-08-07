You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All-Decade girls soccer capsules
0 comments

All-Decade girls soccer capsules

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

PLAYER OF THE DECADE

MEGAN WATTS

Mountain View

A three-time All-Area player of the year, her 115 career goals (45 as a senior) rank 17th in the VHSL record books. She now plays at Old Dominion University.

COACH OF THE DECADE

DENNIS BERRY

Courtland

His teams went 150–29–8 during the decade, won six district or conference titles and reached the 2018 Class 4 state final, the fourth such appearance in his tenure.

FIRST TEAM

TORRI ALLEN

Colonial Forge

Before she became an all-Southeastern Conference defender at Georgia, Allen was the 2010 All-Area player of the year with 20 goals and 11 assists.

SYDNEY ARNOLD

Colonial Forge

A three-time All-Area choice and the 2013 player of the year, Arnold scored a school-record 74 goals before going on to start at Marshall University.

KAITLYN BAILEY

Massaponax

The 2014 All-Area player of the year notched 28 goals and 22 assists for the Panthers, earning second-team all-state honors as a senior.

TIFFANY DUBECK

Chancellor

One of the most prolific scorers (male or female) in area history, she netted 127 career goals, including 51 as a junior, when she was All-Area player of the year.

ELIZABETH HUMMEL

Riverbend

She scored 37 goals in her final two seasons with the Bears, earned second-team all-state honors as a senior and now plays at Bryn Mawr (Pa.).

CECI KEPPELER

Mountain View

Keppeler pitched 30 career shutouts (12 as a senior) and was a two-time All-Area goalkeeper who went on to start for VMI’s women’s team.

CARLY LANE

Mountain View

A two-time all-state selection, Lane anchored the Wildcats’ stingy defense and had a knack for scoring timely goals as well.

JENSEN MARGHEIM

Mountain View

This two-time first-team all-state choice was the glue in the midfield in Mountain View’s title runs. She now plays at Indiana State.

NIOMI SERRANO

Colonial Forge

A steady defender, this three-time All-Area choice became more assertive as a senior, with 10 goals and nine assists, then played at George Mason.

KATIE TRITT

Riverbend

Before heading to the University of Richmond, she was a four-year starter for the Bears and a two-time All-Area pick who had 16 goals as a senior.

SYDNEY WALLACE

Courtland

She was a two-time Big South Conference defender of the year at Longwood after three All-Area seasons at Courtland, with 19 goals and 14 assists as a senior.

SECOND TEAM

F—Quincy Slora, North Stafford: She scored 29 goals as a junior, added 17 despite injuries as a senior and played at New Mexico.

F—Shannon Wratchford, Spotsylvania: She scored 67 career goals, earning All-Area honors three times before heading off to play at Campbell University.

F—Paige Robertson, Courtland: A three-time-All-Area pick, she scored over 70 career goals and was equally dangerous as a distributor.

F—Tyria Smalls, Massaponax: Despite a torn ACL, she scored 51 career goals and led the Panthers to two regional titles. She’s now a contributor at Randolph–Macon.

MF—Aubrie Jackson, Spotsylvania: She scored 25 goals as a senior and was a two-time conference player of the year before heading to Gardner-Webb.

MF—Brooke Burzynski, Mountain View: She was all-state as a junior (25 goals, 14 assists), but lost her senior season to the coronavirus.

MF—Kaitlyn Riggleman, Riverbend: Named All-Area as a junior in 2018, she has committed to play at Division I Fairfield University.

D—Jaymie Bollman, Courtland: A two-time All-Area pick, she anchored a defense that allowed just 10 goals in the 2018 regular season.

D—MiAsia Pinckney, Massaponax: Second-team all-state as a senior, she was a two-time All-Area pick and played at Christopher Newport.

D—Amia Canada, Courtland: The 2016 All-Area player of the year had 10 goals and six assists from her defensive position as a senior.

GK—Mikki Easter, Eastern View: Now at Marquette University, she allowed just three goals in her all-state senior season for the Cyclones.

HONORABLE MENTION

Kendal Barlow, Culpeper

Elena Beasley, Colonial Forge

Alex Berg, Chancellor

Olivia Bolton, Mountain View

Sam Boney, Mountain View

Leah Brodie, Colonial Forge

Madison Burns, Riverbend

McKenzie Burns, Riverbend

Kaitlyn Butcher, Riverbend

Rachel Carr, Colonial Forge

Audra Curtin, Colonial Forge

Kristen Curtas, Fredericksburg Christian

Ruby Darling, Mountain View

Kassie Demps, Courtland

Becca Fischer, James Monroe

Erin Flamm, Courtland

CiCi Fox, Fredericksburg Academy

Alex Gogolin, Colonial Forge

Abby Harrigan, Brooke Point

Caitlin Hite, North Stafford

Alicia Holcombe, Eastern View

Kenady Horne, Riverbend

Kate Ignudo, Courtland

Alicia Jacobs, Courtland

Erin Jones, Fredericksburg Christian

Caitlyn Kirtley, Massaponax

Taylor Laine, Massaponax

Tina Lett, Courtland

Jensen Margheim, Mountain View

MaryBeth McBroom, Courtland

Mary Grace McGregor, Mountain View

Becca Monteith, Riverbend

Taylor Oehm, Riverbend

Miasia Pinckney, Massaponax

Katie Rauch, Stafford

Nicole Ray, Massaponax

Dayna Tomayko, Mountain View

Miyah Wallace, Courtland

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News