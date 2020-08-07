All-Decade girls soccer capsules

PLAYER OF THE DECADE
MEGAN WATTS
Mountain View
A three-time All-Area player of the year, her 115 career goals (45 as a senior) rank 17th in the VHSL record books. She now plays at Old Dominion University.
COACH OF THE DECADE
DENNIS BERRY
Courtland
His teams went 150–29–8 during the decade, won six district or conference titles and reached the 2018 Class 4 state final, the fourth such appearance in his tenure.
FIRST TEAM
TORRI ALLEN
Colonial Forge
Before she became an all-Southeastern Conference defender at Georgia, Allen was the 2010 All-Area player of the year with 20 goals and 11 assists.
SYDNEY ARNOLD
Colonial Forge
A three-time All-Area choice and the 2013 player of the year, Arnold scored a school-record 74 goals before going on to start at Marshall University.
KAITLYN BAILEY
Massaponax
The 2014 All-Area player of the year notched 28 goals and 22 assists for the Panthers, earning second-team all-state honors as a senior.
TIFFANY DUBECK
Chancellor
One of the most prolific scorers (male or female) in area history, she netted 127 career goals, including 51 as a junior, when she was All-Area player of the year.
ELIZABETH HUMMEL
Riverbend
She scored 37 goals in her final two seasons with the Bears, earned second-team all-state honors as a senior and now plays at Bryn Mawr (Pa.).
CECI KEPPELER
Mountain View
Keppeler pitched 30 career shutouts (12 as a senior) and was a two-time All-Area goalkeeper who went on to start for VMI’s women’s team.
CARLY LANE
Mountain View
A two-time all-state selection, Lane anchored the Wildcats’ stingy defense and had a knack for scoring timely goals as well.
JENSEN MARGHEIM
Mountain View
This two-time first-team all-state choice was the glue in the midfield in Mountain View’s title runs. She now plays at Indiana State.
NIOMI SERRANO
Colonial Forge
A steady defender, this three-time All-Area choice became more assertive as a senior, with 10 goals and nine assists, then played at George Mason.
KATIE TRITT
Riverbend
Before heading to the University of Richmond, she was a four-year starter for the Bears and a two-time All-Area pick who had 16 goals as a senior.
SYDNEY WALLACE
Courtland
She was a two-time Big South Conference defender of the year at Longwood after three All-Area seasons at Courtland, with 19 goals and 14 assists as a senior.
SECOND TEAM
F—Quincy Slora, North Stafford: She scored 29 goals as a junior, added 17 despite injuries as a senior and played at New Mexico.
F—Shannon Wratchford, Spotsylvania: She scored 67 career goals, earning All-Area honors three times before heading off to play at Campbell University.
F—Paige Robertson, Courtland: A three-time-All-Area pick, she scored over 70 career goals and was equally dangerous as a distributor.
F—Tyria Smalls, Massaponax: Despite a torn ACL, she scored 51 career goals and led the Panthers to two regional titles. She’s now a contributor at Randolph–Macon.
MF—Aubrie Jackson, Spotsylvania: She scored 25 goals as a senior and was a two-time conference player of the year before heading to Gardner-Webb.
MF—Brooke Burzynski, Mountain View: She was all-state as a junior (25 goals, 14 assists), but lost her senior season to the coronavirus.
MF—Kaitlyn Riggleman, Riverbend: Named All-Area as a junior in 2018, she has committed to play at Division I Fairfield University.
D—Jaymie Bollman, Courtland: A two-time All-Area pick, she anchored a defense that allowed just 10 goals in the 2018 regular season.
D—MiAsia Pinckney, Massaponax: Second-team all-state as a senior, she was a two-time All-Area pick and played at Christopher Newport.
D—Amia Canada, Courtland: The 2016 All-Area player of the year had 10 goals and six assists from her defensive position as a senior.
GK—Mikki Easter, Eastern View: Now at Marquette University, she allowed just three goals in her all-state senior season for the Cyclones.
HONORABLE MENTION
Kendal Barlow, Culpeper
Elena Beasley, Colonial Forge
Alex Berg, Chancellor
Olivia Bolton, Mountain View
Sam Boney, Mountain View
Leah Brodie, Colonial Forge
Madison Burns, Riverbend
McKenzie Burns, Riverbend
Kaitlyn Butcher, Riverbend
Rachel Carr, Colonial Forge
Audra Curtin, Colonial Forge
Kristen Curtas, Fredericksburg Christian
Ruby Darling, Mountain View
Kassie Demps, Courtland
Becca Fischer, James Monroe
Erin Flamm, Courtland
CiCi Fox, Fredericksburg Academy
Alex Gogolin, Colonial Forge
Abby Harrigan, Brooke Point
Caitlin Hite, North Stafford
Alicia Holcombe, Eastern View
Kenady Horne, Riverbend
Kate Ignudo, Courtland
Alicia Jacobs, Courtland
Erin Jones, Fredericksburg Christian
Caitlyn Kirtley, Massaponax
Taylor Laine, Massaponax
Tina Lett, Courtland
Jensen Margheim, Mountain View
MaryBeth McBroom, Courtland
Mary Grace McGregor, Mountain View
Becca Monteith, Riverbend
Taylor Oehm, Riverbend
Miasia Pinckney, Massaponax
Katie Rauch, Stafford
Nicole Ray, Massaponax
Dayna Tomayko, Mountain View
Miyah Wallace, Courtland