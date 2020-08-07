ALL-DECADE GIRLS SOCCER TEAM: Mountain View nearly brought home a state title in 2017

Without question, Albemarle had Virginia's best Class 5A girls' soccer team in 2017.
Even less debatable was the fact that Mountain View was a close No. 2. But the gap between the two teams was simultaneously microscopic and cavernous.
Albemarle finished 23–0 to win its second straight state title. Mountain View was 19–4, with three of its losses to the Patriots, each by a single goal: 2–1 in the regular season, 3–2 in the Region 5B final and 1–0 in the state championship game.
Despite nearly missing winning Stafford County's first-ever girls' state title, the 2017 Wildcats are The Free Lance–Star's team of the decade.
"It was definitely frustrating that we never beat them," said Megan Watts, who was a sophomore that year. "They were definitely good. We had similar talent. Their style worked for them, and we never quite figured it out."
The last defeat was the most frustrating. After going 0–2 against Albemarle, first-year head coach Fernando Ramos changed strategy for the final, adopting a defensive posture and sacrificing an attacker in an effort to thwart the high-scoring Patriots.
It nearly worked. The teams played 79 minutes of scoreless soccer in Chantilly before Albemarle’s Hannah Eiden split Mountain View’s defense with a gorgeous pass to fellow senior Leticia Freitas. Freitas slipped the ball past Mountain View goalie Jenny Bullers for the game's only goal with 51 seconds left in regulation.
That put a sour ending to an otherwise spectacular season for the Wildcats, who outscored every team not named Albemarle by a combined 80–9 that year.
Ramos saw talent galore as he switched roles with head coach Steve Cassiday, who stayed on as an aide.
By Ramos' count, a dozen players on that team would go on to play college soccer including four Division I players: Watts (now at Old Dominion University), Jensen Margheim (Indiana State), Morgan Ocetnik (Radford) and Brooke Burzynski (who has committed to East Carolina).
"Talent is one thing, but you always need a family-based group. It was definitely a close group," Ramos said.
Margheim had firm control of midfield, will fellow all-state pick Olivia Bolton and Ocetnik anchoring the defense. To truly contend for regional and state honors, though, the Wildcats needed a consistent offensive threat.
So before the season, Ramos convinced Watts to move from defense to outside forward.
"In the preseason, I remember Ramos telling me, 'I expect two goals a game out of you,' " she said. "I was surprised. But then I looked around and I thought, that was possible with the players we had."
Watts made Ramos look prophetic by scoring 33 goals, including eight in nine postseason games. But it wasn't all a snap. Every regional or state playoff game was decided by one goal or in a shootout.
The Wildcats' season nearly ended in the regional quarterfinals against Marshall, but they prevailed in a 12-round shootout, with Bullers making the key stop. They also won their state semifinal over Deep Run on penalty kicks, with freshman Megan DeBernard converting the game-winner.
That set up a third game with Albemarle. Beating the Patriots in any scenario would have been a challenged, but the Wildcats were not at full strength.
Karina Vasquez had gone down with a torn ACL during the season, and sophomore Carly Lane missed the final with a hamstring injury. Burzynski was slowed by a sprained ankle, and Watts said she played with two broken toes.
Still, the Wildcats nearly brought home a state title.
Said Ramos: "I look at it as, you have to play the best and beat the best to be the best. We were about 30 seconds away from possibly being the best. I wouldn't change it."
