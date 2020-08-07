ALL-DECADE GIRLS SOCCER TEAM: Mountain View nearly brought home a state title in 2017

Without question, Albemarle had Virginia's best Class 5A girls' soccer team in 2017.

Even less debatable was the fact that Mountain View was a close No. 2. But the gap between the two teams was simultaneously microscopic and cavernous.

Albemarle finished 23–0 to win its second straight state title. Mountain View was 19–4, with three of its losses to the Patriots, each by a single goal: 2–1 in the regular season, 3–2 in the Region 5B final and 1–0 in the state championship game.

Despite nearly missing winning Stafford County's first-ever girls' state title, the 2017 Wildcats are The Free Lance–Star's team of the decade.

"It was definitely frustrating that we never beat them," said Megan Watts, who was a sophomore that year. "They were definitely good. We had similar talent. Their style worked for them, and we never quite figured it out."

The last defeat was the most frustrating. After going 0–2 against Albemarle, first-year head coach Fernando Ramos changed strategy for the final, adopting a defensive posture and sacrificing an attacker in an effort to thwart the high-scoring Patriots.