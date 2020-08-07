ALL-DECADE GIRLS SOCCER: Watts was 'born a finisher' for Mountain View

Years before Megan Watts’ soccer skills were foisted upon unsuspecting high school opponents, Fernando Ramos got a memorable introduction to his future standout.
Ramos worked with Watts’ mother, Susan, at Mountain View High School and knew of her travel-team exploits. To hear Ramos tell it, Watts was roughly 12 years old when she and a couple of friends playfully drenched him with the contents of a water cooler at a coaching certification clinic.
Watts denies memory of any such event. But The Free Lance–Star’s player of the decade certainly made a splash in other ways during a decorated career with the Wildcats.
“Right away, you knew who she was,” Ramos said. “She was this really fun, outgoing, athletic player. ... She was very passionate.”
And really good at scoring goals. She set school records by netting 45 as a senior and 115 in her four-year career, a total that ranks in the top 20 in the Virginia High School Leagues’s record book. She was a three-time All-Area player of the year and was named first-team all-state as a sophomore, junior and senior.
“I truly believe she was born a finisher,” Ramos said. “I’ve said it before, but she reminds me of a clutch, Christiano Ronaldo-type player. You could count on her for two or three goals a game, just on her pace and her ability to finish.”
Watts had focused on defense with her travel team and during her freshman year at Mountain View, when she still managed to score eight goals.
But when Ramos traded spots with Steve Cassiday and became head coach in 2017, he made another switch—moving Watts up to the front line for her sophomore season.
“When I came in as a freshman, I had been a defender my whole life,” she said. “Ramos looked at me and said, ‘Oh no, I’m going to make you a forward.’
“I had to relearn everything. It was the first time I started to receive attention, and I was never used to that. It comes with a lot of pressure. But it was also very motivational to be looked to as the one to score goals for your team.”
She did so almost as well as anyone, male or female, in this area ever has: 33 as a sophomore, 30 more as a junior and the 45 as a senior.
“I was impressed with the way she led her team,” said Joanne Szymanski, North Stafford’s coach for the past 34 years. “They kind of looked to her for leadership, and she just seemed in sync with the other players.
“Her tenacity was amazing. It seemed the closer she got to the goal, the hungrier she got.”
And it wasn’t just quantity of her scoring that mattered, but the quality as well.
Eight of her goals as a sophomore came during the Commonwealth District, Region 5D and state tournaments. That helped the Wildcats reach the state final, where they fell 1–0 to unbeaten Albemarle, a game in which Watts said she played with two broken toes.
“She was the type of player who would play through anything,” Ramos said. “She would never take herself out of the game. That’s what set her apart.”
As Watts’ goal totals grew, so did the attention she received—not only from media and college recruiters, but from opponents who didn’t want to be embarrassed. Despite a wealth of future college talent around her, she began seeing more frequent double-teams and physical defense.
And she learned to give as well as take; she also holds the school single-season record with 19 assists.
“We tried to mark her and slow her down,” Szymanski said, “but she was also really good at distributing. If you marked her too closely, she would distribute to her teammates.”
Watts had the bruises to prove it. Still, she kept finding the back of the net.
“It was evident as we got deeper into the region and state [playoffs], she became a marked player. In some cases, a double-marked player,” Ramos said. “As a coaching staff, we tried to find ways to get her lost on the field and to hide her.”
That included switching her back to defense during the state championship game to prevent Albemarle from focusing on her. It nearly worked; the teams were scoreless into the final minute of regulation, when the Patriots scored on a breakaway.
“Teams definitely started to put more people on me,” Watts said. “But at the end of the day, I played the way I always did.”
She’s trying to do the same at Old Dominion University, where she’s preparing for a sophomore season that could be interrupted by the coronavirus.
Watts isn’t quite as dominant at this level—yet—but she did rank third on the Monarchs with four goals as a freshman in 2019.
“It’s definitely different,” she said. “It’s a level higher, and I have a bunch of people around me who can do what I do. I try to fit in where I can fit in, adjust to how they play as they adjust to how I play.”
