ALL-DECADE GIRLS SOCCER: Watts was 'born a finisher' for Mountain View

Watts had focused on defense with her travel team and during her freshman year at Mountain View, when she still managed to score eight goals.

But when Ramos traded spots with Steve Cassiday and became head coach in 2017, he made another switch—moving Watts up to the front line for her sophomore season.

“When I came in as a freshman, I had been a defender my whole life,” she said. “Ramos looked at me and said, ‘Oh no, I’m going to make you a forward.’

“I had to relearn everything. It was the first time I started to receive attention, and I was never used to that. It comes with a lot of pressure. But it was also very motivational to be looked to as the one to score goals for your team.”

She did so almost as well as anyone, male or female, in this area ever has: 33 as a sophomore, 30 more as a junior and the 45 as a senior.

“I was impressed with the way she led her team,” said Joanne Szymanski, North Stafford’s coach for the past 34 years. “They kind of looked to her for leadership, and she just seemed in sync with the other players.

“Her tenacity was amazing. It seemed the closer she got to the goal, the hungrier she got.”