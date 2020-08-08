ALL-DECADE: High school boys soccer: Soriano's impact on Chancellor's program was immediate

Soriano used those nuances to record 39 goals and 36 assists in his career.

Before going off to the University of Mary Washington where Webb is an assistant coach, he set the Chancellor record for career starts (81). Webb said he was “unbelievable” on corner kicks.

“He can literally score off the corner kick,” Webb said. “He did it a couple of times in high school and once in college. We told him to try to score off the corner kick because it put so much pressure on the goalkeeper to catch it with people around him and in front of him.”

Soriano was named a first-team All-American as a senior at Mary Washington last fall. He was also recognized in 2019 as the school’s male fall athlete of the year.

He helped lead the Eagles to their third straight NCAA tournament appearance after claiming their third consecutive Capital Athletic Conference title. He scored eight goals and added seven assists. He became the second Mary Washington player since 1997 to earn first-team All-America honors. VaSID named him the college division player of the year.

He accomplished all that at the college level while working two jobs and completing his undergraduate degree in International Studies.