ALL-DECADE: High school boys soccer: Soriano's impact on Chancellor's program was immediate

Gabriel Soriano didn’t participate in any team activities leading up to the first day of tryouts with the Chancellor High School boys soccer squad.
Soriano was a freshman in 2013, but when he arrived and demonstrated his skills to veteran head coach Mike Webb it was a no-brainer to allow the talented midfielder to bypass JV and head straight to varsity.
“You come in as a freshman and you’re definitely scared to play,” Soriano said. “You’re scared to let loose but at the same time you’re trying to earn your spot.”
It didn’t take long for Soriano to ingratiate himself to his older teammates.
He was named first-team all-conference and second-team all-region his freshman season. He went on to become a four-time all-conference performer, three-time first-team all-region, two-time region player of the year and one-time state player of the year.
Soriano was All-Area player of the year in 2016. And now he’s added Free Lance–Star player of the decade honors for 2010–19.
“He just showed up at training the first day and we were totally shocked to see him there,” Webb said. “He has skill but he just does things you really can’t teach. He has nuances that you pick up playing in the street, in the backyard or wherever.”
Soriano used those nuances to record 39 goals and 36 assists in his career.
Before going off to the University of Mary Washington where Webb is an assistant coach, he set the Chancellor record for career starts (81). Webb said he was “unbelievable” on corner kicks.
“He can literally score off the corner kick,” Webb said. “He did it a couple of times in high school and once in college. We told him to try to score off the corner kick because it put so much pressure on the goalkeeper to catch it with people around him and in front of him.”
Soriano was named a first-team All-American as a senior at Mary Washington last fall. He was also recognized in 2019 as the school’s male fall athlete of the year.
He helped lead the Eagles to their third straight NCAA tournament appearance after claiming their third consecutive Capital Athletic Conference title. He scored eight goals and added seven assists. He became the second Mary Washington player since 1997 to earn first-team All-America honors. VaSID named him the college division player of the year.
He accomplished all that at the college level while working two jobs and completing his undergraduate degree in International Studies.
“He got hurt his junior year and missed half the season,” Webb said. “He came back his senior year and just lit it up.”
It was a familiar scene for Webb. He witnessed Soriano torch opponents for four seasons with the Chargers.
Soriano helped a program that captured Group AA crowns in 1990 and 2003 return to the state stage. His only regret is that the Chargers couldn’t give Webb a third state championship.
Chancellor’s best chance with Soriano came his senior season in 2016. The Chargers went 19–3 that year and appeared poised to capture the Group 4A title.
They defeated E.C. Glass 4–0 in the state semifinals at Liberty University before facing off with Park View–Sterling. The Chargers were unable to generate the set pieces that Soriano and his teammates thrived on and fell 1–0.
Still, Soriano was voted state player of the year after Park View’s head coach vouched for him over his own star player.
Soriano said the game still haunts him. He often thinks about a free kick from approximately 35 yards that he barely missed.
“I think not winning that was my biggest regret in high school,” Soriano said. “I would’ve traded that player of the year for a state ring for the whole team.”
