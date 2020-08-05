COACH OF THE DECADE
PAM KANTOR
North Stafford
Kantor was a four-time district or conference coach of the year in the decade and she was also named All-Area coach of the year in 2014 and ‘17.
PLAYER OF THE DECADE
NICOLE LUCIA
Brooke Point
The 2018 All-Area Co-Player of the year and 2016 Conference 15 player of the year batted .472 with 30 RBIs as a senior and also won close to 50 games as a pitcher in her career. She was a three-time first-team All-Area performer and helped lead Brooke Point to the 2018 state title game.
FIRST TEAM
P KELSIE BARKER
North Stafford
This three-time first-team All-Area performer led the Wolverines to 22 straight victories as a pitcher in 2012. She recorded 212 strikeouts that year and was named Area player of the year.
P JESSIE KANTOR
Mountain View
The 2019 All-Area player of the year posted a 17-3 record as a junior to go along with 206 strikeouts and a 1.40 ERA. She helped lead Mountain View to its first trip to the state championship game.
C KATEY SMITH
Stafford
She was the Commonwealth District player of the year as a junior in 2010 when she hit .500 with a slugging percentage of.841. She batted .563 as a senior in 2011.
IF SABRINA HILL
Mountain View
Hill batted .512 as a junior and .450 as a senior. She hit a combined six home runs and drove in 46 runs in 2010 and ’11, her final two years with the Wildcats.
IF HANNAH JONES Orange
As a junior in 2015, she was named FLS player of the year after hitting 10 over-the-fence home runs and batting .478. She also didn’t commit a fielding error at first base that season.
IF TAYLOR LEVESQUE
Mountain View
She was one of three signature players for the Wildcats in the early part of the decade. The three-time first-team All-Area performer recorded 26 RBIs as a sophomore and was an all-conference pitcher.
IF ARIZONA RITCHIE
Brooke Point
This four-time first-team All-Area performer was the FLS player of the year as a sophomore and the co-player of the year as a senior when she helped lead Brooke Point to the state championship game.
OF CAMERON BUZZELL
Courtland
A four-time first-team All-Area performer, Buzzell batted .400 or better in three seasons and tied a state record with three home runs in a game. She pitched every inning for the Cougars as a senior.
OF AYSHA RICHARDSON
Orange
She was named first-team All-Area three times and received second-team honors once before signing with Virginia Tech. She was named area player of the year as a senior in 2013.
OF CAYLIN SPENCER
Massaponax
This four-time first-team All-Area outfielder earned 20 extra base hits as a freshman and sophomore. She was the Conference 15 player of the year as a junior after batting .521 with a .708 slugging percentage.
DH MEGAN BALTZELL
Mountain View
Before a stellar career at Longwood and joining the Team USA Women’s Baseball team, Baltzell was the FLS player of the year as a senior in 2011 when she led the Wildcats in every hitting category.
U ASHLEIGH NALLS
King George
This four-time first-team All-Area performer pitched four shutouts and batted .463 with six home runs and 27 RBIs as a senior. She finished her stellar career with 95 RBIs.
<< U MALLORY RATCLIFF
Riverbend
A four-time first-team All-Area selection, Ratcliff was the area player of the year as a senior in 2017 when she recorded three no-hitters and batted .435 with a school-record six home runs.
SECOND TEAM
P Hannah Meadows, Orange—She was named first-team All-Area in 2019 when she struck out 149 batters, posted a 1.36 ERA and batted .475.
P Micalah Sacre, Orange—She did plenty of damage in the late 2000s when she was named Area player of the year as a sophomore in 2009. She ended her career in 2011 batting .555 for the Hornets while being named Jefferson District pitcher of the year.
P Taylor Robinson, Louisa— As a senior in 2017, she struck out 154 batters in 108 innings, pitched a six-inning perfect game in the region final and hit .492 with 27 RBIs.
IF Brittany Jacobs, Riverbend—The 2014 FLS player of the year did a little bit of everything as a senior. She batted. 455 with 15 RBIs and also came through when needed in the circle.
IF Lexi Lomax, Orange—She recorded 11 home runs in her final two seasons and was intentionally walked 23 times in one season. She signed with JMU and made 14 starts as a Dukes freshman in 2019.
IF Hannah Marsteller, Riverbend—This former shortstop batted .545 as a junior with 16 RBIs. She batted .455 her senior year before heading off to Shippensburg University.
IF Rachael Payne, Brooke Point—This two-time first-team All-Area infielder was an unanimous all-district first-team pick after scoring 22 runs as a junior. She batted .396 with eight extra base hits as a senior.
OF Alison Carter, North Stafford—This two-time first-team All-Area performer batted. 444 and scored 19 runs as a freshman in 2018 and was a first-team all-Region 5D selection as a sophomore.
OF Rhea Schleicher, Colonial Forge—One of the premier players in Eagles’ history, she earned first-team All-Area honors in 2010 and ’11. As a junior she batted .380 and scored 24 runs.
OF Dana Jacobs, Stafford—A three-time first-team All-Area selection, Jacobs batted .415 and had a perfect fielding percentage as a sophomore. She hit .507 as a junior and scored a combined 39 runs her final two seasons.
DH Alexi Benson, Riverbend—She hit five home runs as a junior while also going 14-1 in the circle. As a senior she won 16 games with a 1.07 ERA and struck out 147 batters.
U Monica Brandts, King George—She collected 32 RBIs as a senior in 2014, scored 19 runs and batted .543 with runners in scoring position.
U Kyleigh Richardson, North Stafford—This three-time first-team All-Area performer won 11 games with a 0.83 ERA, including a no-hitter as a freshman. She also batted .433 that year and hit three home runs.
HONORABLE MENTION
Kate Allen, Mountain View
Emily Arnett, Stafford
Nicole Badami, North Stafford
Paige Bachman, FCS
Sam Barbarczuk, North Stafford
Morgan Bates, Mountain View
Alyssa Bosket, Stafford
Taylor Brandts, King George
Chelsea Brooks, Brooke Point
Sydney Burton, Riverbend
Emerald Cheesbrew, Riverbend
Miranda Cropp, Culpeper
Tana Cropp, Stafford
Courtney Didlake, Caroline
Hali Goad, Louisa
Taylor Hedrick, Chancellor
Madison Henry, Stafford
Jayla Hill, Caroline
Ronni Howard, Courtland
Kali Hyams, Colonial Forge
Haley Jones, Orange
Beth Kelley, North Stafford
Anna Klumpp, Eastern View
Sam May, Eastern View
Haley McDaniel, Chancellor
Jasmin McDougle, Stafford
Katelyn Mehl, King George
Casey Mocarski, Culpeper
Cassie Moeller, Courtland
Madison Morgan, King George
Amanda Murphy, Orange
Jess Nowak, North Stafford
Jen Quintero, Stafford
Savannah Ratcliff, Stafford
Tori Risner, Massaponax
Vanessa Ruby, Spotsylvania
Taylor Schaefer, Colonial Forge
Amber Scites, Mountain View
Rebecca Schneider, Riverbend
Alexis Sheehan, King George
Jasmine Smith, Caroline
Mackenzie Snell, Riverbend
Casey Sheaffer, Spotsylvania
Tori Sorrell, Spotsylvania
Noelle Sterner, Brooke Point
Savannah Stone, Stafford
Taylor Subacius, Riverbend
Kyleigh Tierney, Colonial Forge
Elaine Wood, Chancellor
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.