You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All-Decade Male Athlete of the Decade: Chancellor's E.J. Jenkins
0 comments

All-Decade Male Athlete of the Decade: Chancellor's E.J. Jenkins

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

For most of the the past month, we’ve presented the Fredericksburg area’s top high school athletes in each sport for the decade 2010-19. But who was best overall. Here are our staff’s top-five picks for best male athlete.

1. E.J. JENKINS, Chancellor

  • 2015–16 Free Lance–Star male athlete of the year
  • Finished football career with 109 receptions for 2,382 yards and 32 touchdowns
  • Averaged 18 points and 12 rebounds as a senior for Chancellor’s basketball team
  • An all-region track and field performer in the high jump and triple jump
  • Set a school record at St. Francis (Pa.) with 13 touchdown catches in 2019

2. JAVON SWINTON, North Stafford

  • 2019–20 Free Lance-Star male athlete of the year
  • 2018–19 All-Area basketball player of the year
  • Finished basketball career as the Wolverines’ all-time leading scorer
  • Caught 123 passes for 2,231 yards and 28 touchdowns for the Wolverines
  • Now a freshman WR for Indiana and is planning to walk-on its basketball team

3. JAREN HOLMES, Riverbend

  • 2018–19 Free Lance–Star male athlete of the year
  • Named FLS track and field male athlete of the decade
  • Won five Class 6 state track and field championships as a senior
  • Was a starter for the Riverbend football and basketball teams
  • Is a rising sophomore in the North Carolina track and field program

4. JOEY SLYE, North Stafford

  • 2013–14 Free Lance–Star male athlete of the year
  • Was a standout kicker, punter, linebacker and H-back for the Wolverines
  • A contributor for North Stafford’s 2011 state title soccer team
  • Gave up soccer after three years and became all-state in the shot put and discus in 2014
  • Set a Virginia Tech record for most career field goals (78) and is now a member of the Carolina Panthers

5. CARSON BELL, Washington & Lee

  • 2017–18 Free Lance–Star male athlete of the year
  • Named Class 1 state baseball player of the year as a senior
  • Passed for 1,834 yards and 18 touchdowns as starting QB in 2017
  • Averaged 15 points and 10 rebounds for W&L hoops team in 2017–18
  • Now a rising junior for the James Madison baseball team

Honorable mention: Micah Cunningham, Chancellor; Logan Jackson, Stafford; Anthony Johnson, Mountain View; Naukym Morton, North Stafford; Russ Pierce, Brooke Point; Daquan Pollard, Caroline.

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert