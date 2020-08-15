All-Decade Male Athlete of the Decade: Chancellor's E.J. Jenkins

For most of the the past month, we’ve presented the Fredericksburg area’s top high school athletes in each sport for the decade 2010-19. But who was best overall. Here are our staff’s top-five picks for best male athlete.
1. E.J. JENKINS, Chancellor
- 2015–16 Free Lance–Star male athlete of the year
- Finished football career with 109 receptions for 2,382 yards and 32 touchdowns
- Averaged 18 points and 12 rebounds as a senior for Chancellor’s basketball team
- An all-region track and field performer in the high jump and triple jump
- Set a school record at St. Francis (Pa.) with 13 touchdown catches in 2019
2. JAVON SWINTON, North Stafford
- 2019–20 Free Lance-Star male athlete of the year
- 2018–19 All-Area basketball player of the year
- Finished basketball career as the Wolverines’ all-time leading scorer
- Caught 123 passes for 2,231 yards and 28 touchdowns for the Wolverines
- Now a freshman WR for Indiana and is planning to walk-on its basketball team
3. JAREN HOLMES, Riverbend
- 2018–19 Free Lance–Star male athlete of the year
- Named FLS track and field male athlete of the decade
- Won five Class 6 state track and field championships as a senior
- Was a starter for the Riverbend football and basketball teams
- Is a rising sophomore in the North Carolina track and field program
4. JOEY SLYE, North Stafford
- 2013–14 Free Lance–Star male athlete of the year
- Was a standout kicker, punter, linebacker and H-back for the Wolverines
- A contributor for North Stafford’s 2011 state title soccer team
- Gave up soccer after three years and became all-state in the shot put and discus in 2014
- Set a Virginia Tech record for most career field goals (78) and is now a member of the Carolina Panthers
5. CARSON BELL, Washington & Lee
- 2017–18 Free Lance–Star male athlete of the year
- Named Class 1 state baseball player of the year as a senior
- Passed for 1,834 yards and 18 touchdowns as starting QB in 2017
- Averaged 15 points and 10 rebounds for W&L hoops team in 2017–18
- Now a rising junior for the James Madison baseball team
Honorable mention: Micah Cunningham, Chancellor; Logan Jackson, Stafford; Anthony Johnson, Mountain View; Naukym Morton, North Stafford; Russ Pierce, Brooke Point; Daquan Pollard, Caroline.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!