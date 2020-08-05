Nicole Lucia established a legacy over four years with the Brooke Point softball team.
Lucia won approximately 50 games as the Black–Hawks’ starting pitcher before she surrendered duties to freshman Noelle Sterner her senior season. She was named first-team all-conference/district and all-region all four years of her career. She received All-Area recognition every year after her freshman campaign.
Lucia became the first Black–Hawks player to hit an over-the-fence home run in former head coach Dan Tarr’s 10 years.
But despite all of Lucia’s regular season success and accolades, it was a four-game stretch to cap her senior season in 2018 that cemented her as Free Lance–Star player of the decade.
“That was the peak of my high school career,” Lucia said.
The “peak” Lucia speaks of included a bases clearing triple and game-winning run in a 5–4 victory over Halifax in the Region 5D championship game.
Lucia added a two-run home run in the Black–Hawks’ 8–0 win over Freedom–South Riding in the Class 5 state quarterfinals.
She sent Brooke Point to the program’s first-ever state title contest with a two-run home run in the top of the eighth to give the Black–Hawks a 7–5 win over Tuscarora in the semifinals.
Lucia then went 3 for 4 and finished a triple shy of the cycle in the state championship game—an 11-4 loss to Prince George.
Tarr said Lucia “hit with power and she was clutch in the big games.”
“She’s not a very tall girl but she had a lot of wallop in her bat,” Tarr said. “She really got everything into her swing and really crushed the ball.”
Lucia batted .472 with 30 RBIs as a senior. She also went 6–2 in the circle. After three years as the team’s primary pitcher, Lucia willingly moved to the outfield so that Sterner could step in.
“I knew I could help the team most with hitting,” Lucia said. “I loved to hit and I loved to hit home runs.”
Tarr said Lucia was also a gifted pitcher who focused on throwing strikes.
She received tutelage growing up from former North Stafford standout pitcher Nikki Black, who earned back-to-back Free Lance–Star player of the year honors in 2007–08. Black also put Lucia in touch with her pitching coach.
Lucia said, like Black, she didn’t want to focus on speed, but ball placement.
“As a pitcher, she threw strikes,” Tarr said. “She didn’t have a lot of strikeouts, but her strikeout-to-walk ratio was ridiculous because she didn’t walk anybody. She kept us in games. Her ability to ability to throw strikes kept our defense on their toes because the ball was going to be in play. She always gave us a chance to win.”
Sterner played an integral role in helping the Black–Hawks make their run. She pitched a shutout on her 15th birthday against Freedom while recording 10 strikeouts. She and Lucia both struggled with Prince George’s lineup in the state title game.
After that contest, Lucia went on to Virginia Wesleyan University. She played one season for the Marlins before an undisclosed injury ended her career. She’s now working toward earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology with a minor in Marine Science in three years of schooling.
She credits her parents and her time at Brooke Point with helping her move forward.
“High school helped me a lot in learning what the real world is like and you know what to do when you get there,” Lucia said. “It was a good mental preparation for college. Softball was fun. I’m happy I got a chance to play it. Now I’m just ready to graduate.”
