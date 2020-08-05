The six Brooke Point softball players that were seniors in 2018 had carried the Black–Hawks for three seasons.
Future University of Virginia infielder Arizona Ritchie and power hitting pitcher Nicole Lucia helped established the Black–Hawks as one of the premier teams in the Fredericksburg area.
But in the final season for Lucia, Ritchie and other talented members of that class, a couple of freshmen stepped up to help take the Black–Hawks to the next level. Brooke Shelton was a starting center fielder and Noelle Sterner stepped in for Lucia at pitcher midway through the season.
The result: Brooke Point became the first Stafford County softball team since Stafford High in 1982 to reach the state championship.
The Black–Hawks couldn’t do what the Indians did in the early 1980s and finish it off with a title, but their memorable run earned them Free Lance–Star team of the decade honors for 2010–19.
Brooke Point fell in the Class 5 championship game, 11–4, to Prince George.
“The final game, I remember it ending and being really bummed out that we didn’t win,” former second baseman Hailey Marsden said. “But I also remembered being really proud to have made it all the way there.”
Tarr said although the freshmen helped the Black–Hawks get over the hump, senior leadership was the team’s backbone.
In addition to Lucia and Ritchie, who were named Area co-players of the year, Hailey Marsden didn’t strike out once all season. Madi Marsden was an anchor at catcher as she batted .325 and threw out 42 percent of potential base stealers. Seniors Stephanie Jarrell and Becca Alley were also key performers.
Tarr said because of the team’s talent and experience, it would occasionally go through the motions before turning it on.
“They were a very confident team and sometimes we didn’t wake up until the fifth or sixth inning, so we had several come-from-behind wins,” Tarr said. “In the state semifinals we blew a lead then won it in extra innings because they always stayed calm. They always believed they would find a way to win even when we were down.”
The Black–Hawks finished 21–3 that season. In addition to the title game setback, they fell to North Stafford by a score of 4–2 and Riverbend 3–2. They won the Region 5D title 5–4 over Halifax and handled Freedom–South Riding 8–0 in the state quarterfinals.
They edged Tuscarora 7–5 in the state semifinals before running into a power in Prince George.
“They hated to lose,” Tarr said of his players. “And they would just fight to the end.”
