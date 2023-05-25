BOYS’ SOCCER
NORTHERN
NECK DISTRICT
Player of the year: Curtis Shannon (Westmoreland). Coach of the year: R.J. Sudduth (Westmoreland).
First team: F—Curtis Shannon (West), Luis Silva (Rappahannock), Luis Murillo (West), Stewart Hollingsworth (Lancaster). MF—Jona Valencia (West), Brian Lopez (Rapp), Johan Valencia (West), Porter Pittman (Lan). D—Alex Diaz (West), Chase Wallace (Rap), Robert Lopez (West), Ewan Scott (Lan). AL—Martin Smith (Northumberland), Dylan Divine (West), Francisco Medina (West). GK-Ethan Douglas (Rap).
Second team: F—Alexis Godinez (Rap), Kyle Dobyns (Nor), Diedo Diaz–Zamora (Nor), James Blake (Nor). MF—Anne Lee Harris (Rap), Fabrizzio Sanchez (West), Alan Barajas (West), Eryic Romero (West), Christian Patton (Rap), Nathan Meberg (Lan), River Diaz (Lan). D—Juan Dominguez (Rap), Alex Posey (Lan), Andrew Fulmer (Lan), Jesus Lopez-Martinez (Nor), Luis Merlo (Rap).