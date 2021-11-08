All-district teams

VOLLEYBALL
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
Player of the year: Anna Anderson (Chancellor). Co-coaches of the year: Casey Cornell (Courtland) and Robert Walsh (Chancellor).
FIRST TEAM
Anna Anderson (Ch), Amanda Trapp (Ct), Brianna Ellis (King George), Rachel Margelos (Ch), Alison Newton (Spotsylvania), Claire Conway (Ct), Madison Carlisle (KG), Jordan Carter (James Monroe). Libero-Hunter Wright (Ch).
SECOND TEAM
Kiyah Lewis (Ct). Ainsley Ayers (Eastern View), Kendall Washington (Ch), Jayla Ford (Culpeper), Chloe Rose (Ct), Tegan Thompson (JM), Hannah Dildine (Sp), Rebecca Heim (KG). Libero-Abby Greenwood (KG).
HONORABLE MENTION
Holly Trout (Caroline), Ashley Lauritzen (Cul), Maddie Smith (Cu), Miranda McCoy (EV), Emma Comer (EV), Sydney Schrader (KG).