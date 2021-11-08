 Skip to main content
All-district teams
VOLLEYBALL

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

Player of the year: Anna Anderson (Chancellor). Co-coaches of the year: Casey Cornell (Courtland) and Robert Walsh (Chancellor).

FIRST TEAM

Anna Anderson (Ch), Amanda Trapp (Ct), Brianna Ellis (King George), Rachel Margelos (Ch), Alison Newton (Spotsylvania), Claire Conway (Ct), Madison Carlisle (KG), Jordan Carter (James Monroe). Libero-Hunter Wright (Ch).

SECOND TEAM

Kiyah Lewis (Ct). Ainsley Ayers (Eastern View), Kendall Washington (Ch), Jayla Ford (Culpeper), Chloe Rose (Ct), Tegan Thompson (JM), Hannah Dildine (Sp), Rebecca Heim (KG). Libero-Abby Greenwood (KG).

HONORABLE MENTION

Holly Trout (Caroline), Ashley Lauritzen (Cul), Maddie Smith (Cu), Miranda McCoy (EV), Emma Comer (EV), Sydney Schrader (KG).

