 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

All-Region 5D basketball

  • 0
VHSL logo

Virginia High School League

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

REGION 5D

Player of the year: Elijah Mitchell (William Fleming). Coach of the year: Michael Koscinski (Riverside).

First team: Elijah Mitchell (WF), Elijah Easter (Independence), Kam Koscinski (Riverside), Devin Johnson (Massaponax), Jacob Thomas (Stone Bridge), Carter Wesson (Albemarle), Jamie Ntiamoah (Riverside), Jason Breen (Albemarle).

Second team: Elijah Adegbenro (Potomac Falls), Jaron Walker (WF), Amari Moorer (Stafford), Ben Myers (Mass), Wes Williams (Ind), Brooks Deyer (Patrick Henry–Roanoke), La’mari Parler (Alb), Abu Yarmah (PH).

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

REGION 5D

Player of the year: Sadie Shores (Woodgrove). Coach of the year: Derek Fisher (Woodgrove).

People are also reading…

First team: Sadie Shores (Wood), Jada Cook (PH), Hope Drake (Briar Woods), Nia Henley (Riverbend), Takiera Ramey (Mass), Jay Garcia (Harrisonburg), Ashley Steadman (Wood), M’laya Ainsworth (Mass).

Second team: Amaya Pendleton (Alb), Leah Harden (SB), Mariah Cain (Har), Collette Bain (Wood), Cayla Thomas (North Stafford), Jaylin Pressley (Brooke Point), Sallejah Childress (PH), Kaylie Awisato (Riverside).

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL announces all COVID related protocols to be suspended

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert