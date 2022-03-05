All-Region 5D basketball

BOYS’ BASKETBALL
REGION 5D
Player of the year: Elijah Mitchell (William Fleming). Coach of the year: Michael Koscinski (Riverside).
First team: Elijah Mitchell (WF), Elijah Easter (Independence), Kam Koscinski (Riverside), Devin Johnson (Massaponax), Jacob Thomas (Stone Bridge), Carter Wesson (Albemarle), Jamie Ntiamoah (Riverside), Jason Breen (Albemarle).
Second team: Elijah Adegbenro (Potomac Falls), Jaron Walker (WF), Amari Moorer (Stafford), Ben Myers (Mass), Wes Williams (Ind), Brooks Deyer (Patrick Henry–Roanoke), La’mari Parler (Alb), Abu Yarmah (PH).
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
REGION 5D
Player of the year: Sadie Shores (Woodgrove). Coach of the year: Derek Fisher (Woodgrove).
First team: Sadie Shores (Wood), Jada Cook (PH), Hope Drake (Briar Woods), Nia Henley (Riverbend), Takiera Ramey (Mass), Jay Garcia (Harrisonburg), Ashley Steadman (Wood), M’laya Ainsworth (Mass).
Second team: Amaya Pendleton (Alb), Leah Harden (SB), Mariah Cain (Har), Collette Bain (Wood), Cayla Thomas (North Stafford), Jaylin Pressley (Brooke Point), Sallejah Childress (PH), Kaylie Awisato (Riverside).