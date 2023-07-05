COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

FALL STANDINGS

BP CF Ma MV NS Rb St Football 6.5 8 6.5 9.5 5 9.5 4 Boys Cross Country 7 8 — 9 6 10 5 Girls Cross Country 6 9 4 10 8 7 5 Field Hockey 4 9 8 5.5 7 5.5 10 Volleyball 4 9.5 9.5 5 8 7 6 Golf 7 10 5 8 4 9 6 Sports Participated In 6 6 5 6 6 6 6 Total Points 34.5 53.5 33 47 38 48 36 Points Per Sport 5.75 8.92 6.60 7.83 6.33 8.00 6.00

WINTER STANDINGS

BP CF Ma MV NS Rb St Boys Basketball 8 5 10 6.5 4 6.5 9 Girls Basketball 5 7.5 10 6 7.5 9 4 Gymnastics 6 8 — 10 7 — 9 Boys Swimming 6 10 4 8 5 7 9 Girls Swimming 4 8 6 10 5 7 9 Boys Winter Track & Field 6 10 7 8 4 9 5 Girls Winter Track & Field 4 10 5 7 8 9 6 Wrestling 7 6 4 10 5 9 8 Sports Participate In 8 8 7 8 8 7 8 Total Points 46 64.5 46 65.5 45.5 56.5 59 Points Per Sport 5.75 8.06 6.57 8.19 5.69 8.07 7.38

SPRING STANDINGS

BP CF Ma MV NS Rb St Boys Soccer 6 7.5 7.5 9 4 10 5 Girls Soccer 8 10 5 9 7 6 4 Baseball 7.5 9 4 7.5 5 10 6 Softball 5 7 4 7 10 9 7 Boys Lacrosse 8.5 8.5 5 10 6 7 4 Girls Lacrosse 4 9 6 10 5 7 8 Boys Tennis 7 8 5 6 4 10 9 Girls Tennis 9 5 7.5 6 4 10 7.5 Boys Track & Field 7 10 8 6 4 9 5 Girls Track & Field 4 10 5 7 8 9 6 Sports Participated In 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 Total Points 66 84 57 77.5 57 87 61.5 Points Per Sport 6.60 8.40 5.70 7.75 5.70 8.70 6.15

OVERALL STANDINGS

SCHOOL PPS TP TSPI FALL WINTER SPRING 1) Colonial Forge (CF) 8.42 202 24 53.5 64.5 84 2) Riverbend (Rb) 8.33 191.5 23 48 56.5 87 3) Mountain View (MV) 7.92 190 24 47 65.5 77.5 4) Stafford (St) 6.52 156.5 24 36 59 61.5 5) Massaponax (Ma) 6.18 136 22 33 46 57 6) Brooke Point (BP) 6.10 146.5 24 34.5 46 66 7) North Stafford (NS) 5.85 140.5 24 38 45.5 57

NOTES: PPS - Points Per Sport; TP - Total Points; TSPI - Total Spots Participated In for the year. PPS = TP / TSPI for the year. TP = Fall TP + Winter TP + Spring TP.

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

FALL STANDINGS

Ca Ch Ct Cu EV JM KG Sp Football 6 3.5 7.5 5 9 3.5 10 7.5 Boys Cross Country 7 4 9 3 10 5 8 6 Girls Cross Country — 5 7 9 10 — 8 6 Field Hockey 4.5 8 9 6 7 10 3 4.5 Volleyball 3 6 9.5 4 5 7 9.5 8 Golf 4 — 8 7 10 5 9 6 Sports Participated In 5 5 6 6 6 5 6 6 Total Points 24.5 26.5 50 34 51 30.5 47.5 38 Points Per Sport 4.90 5.30 8.33 5.67 8.50 6.10 7.92 6.33

WINTER STANDINGS

Ca Ch Ct Cu EV JM KG Sp Boys Basketball 8.5 5.5 7 3 10 4 8.5 5.5 Girls Basketball 5 8 4 9 10 6 7 3 Gymnastics — — — — — — — — Boys Swimming 4 8 9 5 3 6 10 7 Girls Swimming 7 6 9 4 5 8 10 3 Boys Winter Track & Field 9 3 10 8 6 5 7 4 Girls Winter Track & Field 6 5 10 8 9 3 7 4 Wrestling 6 5 8 4 9 — 7 10 Sports Participated In 7 7 7 7 7 6 7 7 Total Points 45.5 40.5 57 41 52 32 56.5 36.5 Points Per Sport 6.50 5.79 8.14 5.86 7.43 5.33 8.07 5.21

SPRING STANDINGS

Ca Ch Ct Cu EV JM KG Sp Boys Soccer 3 8 9 7 5 4 10 6 Girls Soccer 4 5 9.5 7 9.5 3 8 6 Baseball 8 5 9.5 6.5 4 3 9.5 6.5 Softball 5 7 6 4 8 3 10 9 Boys Lacrosse — — — 9 8 10 — — Girls Lacrosse — — — 10 8 9 — — Boys Tennis 5 4 9 3 10 8 6 7 Girls Tennis 5 4 10 3 8 9 6.5 6.5 Boys Track & Field 9 3 10 8 7 4 6 5 Girls Track & Field 8 4 9 7 6 3 10 5 Sports Participated In 8 8 8 10 10 10 8 8 Total Points 47 40 72 64.5 73.5 56 66 51 Points Per Sport 5.88 5.00 9.00 6.45 7.35 5.60 8.25 6.38

OVERALL STANDINGS

School PPS TP TSPI Fall Winter Spring 1) Courtland (Ct) 8.52 179 21 50 57 72 2) King George (KG) 8.10 170 21 47.5 56.5 66 3) Eastern View (EV) 7.67 176.5 23 51 52 73.5 4) Culpeper (Cu) 6.07 139.5 23 34 41 64.5 5) Spotsylvania (Sp) 5.98 125.5 21 38 36.5 51 6) Caroline (Ca) 5.85 117 20 24.5 45.5 47 7) James Monroe (JM) 5.64 118.5 21 30.5 32 56 8) Chancellor (Ch) 5.35 107 20 26.5 40.5 40

NOTES: PPS - Points Per Sport; TP - Total Points; TSPI - Total Spots Participated In for the year. PPS = TP / TSPI for the year. TP = Fall TP + Winter TP + Spring TP.