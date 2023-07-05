COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
FALL STANDINGS
|
|BP
|CF
|Ma
|MV
|NS
|Rb
|St
|Football
|6.5
|8
|6.5
|9.5
|5
|9.5
|4
|Boys Cross Country
|7
|8
|—
|9
|6
|10
|5
|Girls Cross Country
|6
|9
|4
|10
|8
|7
|5
|Field Hockey
|4
|9
|8
|5.5
|7
|5.5
|10
|Volleyball
|4
|9.5
|9.5
|5
|8
|7
|6
|Golf
|7
|10
|5
|8
|4
|9
|6
| Sports Participated In
|6
|6
|5
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Total Points
| 34.5
| 53.5
|33
|47
|38
|48
|36
|Points Per Sport
|5.75
|8.92
| 6.60
| 7.83
| 6.33
| 8.00
| 6.00
WINTER STANDINGS
|
|BP
|CF
|Ma
|MV
|NS
|Rb
|St
|Boys Basketball
|8
|5
|10
|6.5
|4
|6.5
|9
|Girls Basketball
|5
|7.5
|10
|6
|7.5
|9
|4
|Gymnastics
|6
|8
|—
|10
|7
|—
|9
|Boys Swimming
|6
|10
|4
|8
|5
|7
|9
|Girls Swimming
|4
|8
|6
|10
|5
|7
|9
|Boys Winter Track & Field
|6
|10
|7
|8
|4
|9
|5
|Girls Winter Track & Field
|4
|10
|5
|7
|8
|9
|6
|Wrestling
|7
|6
|4
|10
|5
|9
|8
| Sports Participate In
|8
|8
|7
|8
|8
|7
|8
|Total Points
|46
|64.5
|46
|65.5
|45.5
|56.5
|59
|Points Per Sport
| 5.75
| 8.06
| 6.57
| 8.19
| 5.69
| 8.07
| 7.38
SPRING STANDINGS
|
|BP
|CF
|Ma
|MV
|NS
|Rb
|St
|Boys Soccer
|6
|7.5
|7.5
|9
|4
|10
|5
|Girls Soccer
|8
|10
|5
|9
|7
|6
|4
|Baseball
|7.5
|9
|4
|7.5
|5
|10
|6
|Softball
|5
|7
|4
|7
|10
|9
|7
|Boys Lacrosse
|8.5
|8.5
|5
|10
|6
|7
|4
|Girls Lacrosse
|4
|9
|6
|10
|5
|7
|8
|Boys Tennis
|7
|8
|5
|6
|4
|10
|9
|Girls Tennis
|9
|5
|7.5
|6
|4
|10
|7.5
|Boys Track & Field
|7
|10
|8
|6
|4
|9
|5
|Girls Track & Field
|4
|10
|5
|7
|8
|9
|6
| Sports Participated In
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Total Points
|66
|84
|57
|77.5
|57
|87
|61.5
|Points Per Sport
| 6.60
| 8.40
| 5.70
| 7.75
| 5.70
| 8.70
| 6.15
OVERALL STANDINGS
|
|SCHOOL
|PPS
|TP
| TSPI
| FALL
| WINTER
| SPRING
|1)
|Colonial Forge (CF)
| 8.42
|202
|24
|53.5
|64.5
|84
|2)
|Riverbend (Rb)
|8.33
| 191.5
|23
|48
|56.5
|87
|3)
|Mountain View (MV)
|7.92
|190
|24
|47
|65.5
|77.5
|4)
|Stafford (St)
|6.52
|156.5
|24
|36
|59
|61.5
|5)
|Massaponax (Ma)
|6.18
|136
|22
|33
|46
|57
|6)
|Brooke Point (BP)
|6.10
|146.5
|24
|34.5
|46
|66
|7)
|North Stafford (NS)
|5.85
|140.5
|24
|38
|45.5
|57
NOTES: PPS - Points Per Sport; TP - Total Points; TSPI - Total Spots Participated In for the year. PPS = TP / TSPI for the year. TP = Fall TP + Winter TP + Spring TP.
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
FALL STANDINGS
|
|Ca
|Ch
|Ct
|Cu
|EV
|JM
|KG
|Sp
|Football
|6
|3.5
|7.5
|5
|9
|3.5
|10
|7.5
|Boys Cross Country
|7
|4
|9
|3
|10
|5
|8
|6
|Girls Cross Country
|—
|5
|7
|9
|10
|—
|8
|6
|Field Hockey
|4.5
|8
|9
|6
|7
|10
|3
|4.5
|Volleyball
|3
|6
|9.5
|4
|5
|7
|9.5
|8
|Golf
|4
|—
|8
|7
|10
|5
|9
|6
| Sports Participated In
|5
|5
|6
|6
|6
|5
|6
|6
|Total Points
|24.5
|26.5
|50
|34
|51
|30.5
|47.5
|38
|Points Per Sport
| 4.90
| 5.30
| 8.33
| 5.67
| 8.50
| 6.10
| 7.92
| 6.33
WINTER STANDINGS
|
|Ca
|Ch
|Ct
|Cu
|EV
|JM
|KG
|Sp
|Boys Basketball
|8.5
|5.5
|7
|3
|10
|4
|8.5
|5.5
|Girls Basketball
|5
|8
|4
|9
|10
|6
|7
|3
|Gymnastics
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Boys Swimming
|4
|8
|9
|5
|3
|6
|10
|7
|Girls Swimming
|7
|6
|9
|4
|5
|8
|10
|3
|Boys Winter Track & Field
|9
|3
|10
|8
|6
|5
|7
|4
|Girls Winter Track & Field
|6
|5
|10
|8
|9
|3
|7
|4
|Wrestling
|6
|5
|8
|4
|9
|—
|7
|10
| Sports Participated In
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|6
|7
|7
|Total Points
|45.5
|40.5
|57
|41
|52
|32
|56.5
|36.5
|Points Per Sport
| 6.50
| 5.79
| 8.14
| 5.86
| 7.43
| 5.33
| 8.07
| 5.21
SPRING STANDINGS
|
|Ca
|Ch
|Ct
|Cu
|EV
|JM
|KG
|Sp
|Boys Soccer
|3
|8
|9
|7
|5
|4
|10
|6
|Girls Soccer
|4
|5
|9.5
|7
|9.5
|3
|8
|6
|Baseball
|8
|5
|9.5
|6.5
|4
|3
|9.5
|6.5
|Softball
|5
|7
|6
|4
|8
|3
|10
|9
|Boys Lacrosse
|—
|—
|—
|9
|8
|10
|—
|—
|Girls Lacrosse
|—
|—
|—
|10
|8
|9
|—
|—
|Boys Tennis
|5
|4
|9
|3
|10
|8
|6
|7
|Girls Tennis
|5
|4
|10
|3
|8
|9
|6.5
|6.5
|Boys Track & Field
|9
|3
|10
|8
|7
|4
|6
|5
|Girls Track & Field
|8
|4
|9
|7
|6
|3
|10
|5
| Sports Participated In
|8
|8
|8
|10
|10
|10
|8
|8
|Total Points
|47
|40
|72
|64.5
|73.5
|56
|66
|51
|Points Per Sport
| 5.88
| 5.00
| 9.00
| 6.45
| 7.35
| 5.60
| 8.25
| 6.38
OVERALL STANDINGS
|
|School
|PPS
|TP
| TSPI
| Fall
| Winter
| Spring
|1)
|Courtland (Ct)
| 8.52
|179
|21
|50
|57
|72
|2)
|King George (KG)
|8.10
|170
|21
|47.5
|56.5
|66
|3)
|Eastern View (EV)
|7.67
| 176.5
|23
|51
|52
|73.5
|4)
|Culpeper (Cu)
|6.07
|139.5
|23
|34
|41
|64.5
|5)
|Spotsylvania (Sp)
|5.98
|125.5
|21
|38
|36.5
|51
|6)
|Caroline (Ca)
|5.85
|117
|20
|24.5
|45.5
|47
|7)
|James Monroe (JM)
|5.64
|118.5
|21
|30.5
|32
|56
|8)
|Chancellor (Ch)
|5.35
|107
|20
|26.5
|40.5
|40
NOTES: PPS - Points Per Sport; TP - Total Points; TSPI - Total Spots Participated In for the year. PPS = TP / TSPI for the year. TP = Fall TP + Winter TP + Spring TP.
