All Sports Champions: Courtland and Colonial Forge earn titles once again

The champs are here. Again.

Colonial Forge in the Commonwealth District and Courtland in the Battlefield District are once again The Free Lance-Star’s All-Sports champions, earning their third such consecutive honor.

The Eagles earned the title after capturing eight outright championships during the 2021-22 school year. The Cougars earned eight as well, sharing the regular-season championship in girls’ tennis.

Courtland led the way in the Battlefield from start to finish, beginning strong in the fall with top three finishes in five of six sports, led by a first-place showing in volleyball.

The trend continued during the winter sports season with the Cougars finishing either first or second in six of the seven sports they participated in, earning regular-season titles in girls’ basketball, boys swimming and boys’ winter track.

In the spring, it was more of the same with four district titles—girls’ soccer, baseball, boys track and a tie for first in girls’ tennis—as the Spotsylvania County school finished in the top half of the district in 18 of the 21 sports it participated in during the school year.

While Courtland maintained first place in the all-sports standings all school year, Eastern View (seven championships) and King George (three titles and six second-place showings) maintained second and third, respectively, for the entire year.

In the Commonwealth, Colonial Forge did not start out the year in first, however, as Mountain View opened the school year with an outright regular-season championship in volleyball and a co-championship in football.

With a slight deficit heading into the winter sports season, the Eagles stepped it up. Forge finished in the top four of seven of the eight sports they competed in, with first-place showings coming in boys’ swimming, and boys’ and girls’ winter track.

Despite posting runner-up finishes in wrestling and girls track, the Wildcats didn’t add any titles during the winter season and proved unable to hold on to their fall advantage.

The Eagles then capped off the school year finishing in the top four of nine out of 10 spring sports, adding regular-season championships in boys and girls soccer, and boys and girls track to secure this year’s honor.

In the spring, Riverbend—sitting in third in the standings after the winter season—slipped past Mountain View, led by regular-season titles in baseball, softball, and boys and girls tennis to edge out the Wildcats for the second spot in the district.