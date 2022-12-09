All-state, all-region teams

VOLLEYBALL
VHSL CLASS 5
Player of the year: Tatem Evans (Midlothian). Coach of the year: Joe Coc (Massaponax).
FIRST TEAM
Tatem Evans (Mid), Hannah Ball (Mid), Cece Miller (First Colonial), Carlie Clements (Mass), Hannah Prince (Cox), Keely Heffelfinger (FC), Brooke Cunningham (Princess Anne), Lily Bockheim (Maury). L—Kayla Foley (FC). DS—Caitlyn Grave (Cox).
SECOND TEAM
Alex Mazulewicz (Mid), Grace Ward (Deep Run), Simone Schaefer (Riverside), Sophie Whitsel (Cox), Reagan McAdams (Mid), Delaney Ritter (Maury), Grayce Edwards (Patrick Henry-Roanoke), Hayley Torbert (Cox). L—Brooke Eslinger (Mid). DS—Regan Shanahan (Mass).
FOOTBALL
REGION 5D
Offensive player of the year: Zeke Wimbush (Stone Bridge). Defensive player of the year: Myles Turpin (Stone Bridge). Coach of the year: Mickey Thompson (Stone Bridge).
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
QB—Amaje Parker (Albemarle). C—David Rodelo (SB). OL—Alex Musselman (SB), Chris McCullers (Woodgrove), Luke Rogers (Independence), Tye Grant (Brooke Point). RB—Ike Daniels (Mountain View), Tony Cammarota (Wood), Daquaynion Hill (Alb). WR—Colton Hinton (SB), Carmelo Taylor (Patrick Henry-Roanoke), Jaiden Fair (MV). TE—Mathias Barnwell (Riverbend). AP—Zeke Wimbush (SB). K—Dylan Dastejerdi (SB). KR—Carmelo Taylor (PH).
DEFENSE
DL—Eric Mensah (MV), Max Randolph (Independence), Anthony Ciccarello (SB). DE—Micah Smith (SB), Mathias Barnwell (Rb). LB—MarcAnthony Parker (Rb), Kris Jones (MV), Kyle Carpe (SB), Jackson Thorne (Ind). DB—Myles Turpin (SB), Deuce Geter (SB), Sydney Webb (PH), Colin Capistrant (Briar Woods). AP—Domenic Duncan (SB). P—Patrick Thomas (Wood). PR—Myles Turpin (SB).
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
QB—Jackson Sigler (MV). C—Tommy Lagana (Massaponax). OL—Koren Mosby (Alb), Marcus Roser (BW), Caleb Short (Rb), Eli Amuzugah (MV). RB—Chuck Webb (PH), Clay Ash (Ind), Malchi Coleman (William Fleming), Daniel Coles (BP). WR—Colin Capistrant (BW), Alec Hughes (Wood), Noah Grevious (Alb). TE—Julius Randolph (Ind). AP—Jahzae Kimbrough (PH). KR—Ike Daniels (MV).
DEFENSE
DL—Ethan Lan (BW), J.P. Prusakowski (PH), Koran Mosby (Alb). DE—Malekya Hicks (Al), Jayden Bulow (WF). LB—Austin Weber (BW), Steven Riveros (Potomac Falls), Isaiah Grevious (Alb), Troy Brown (PH). DB—Christian Humes (Alb), Devin Washington (Rb), E.J. Wilborne (Rb), Bryce Lewis (BP). AP—Jackson Hammill (MV). P—Edward Yoda (WF). PR—Devin Washington (Rb).