 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ALL-STATE TEAM

All-state teams

  • 0

Field hockey vHSL CLASS 5 Player of year: Addie Froelich (Frank Cox). Coach of the year: Allison Dize (Nansemond River).

FIRST TEAM F—Sophia Burch (Cox), Carly Van Benton (Independence), Landry Meyer (First Colonial), Reese Miller (Gloucester). MF—Sammie Goin (Ind), Madie Baker (NR), Chandler Johnson (Glou), Megan Spear (Cox), D—Addie Froehlich (Cox), Sophie Ermellini (Ind), Camryn DeLeva (Stafford). AL—Aubrey White (NR), Elle Patterson (Ind), Madison Patton (Staff), Elyse Unger (Cox), GK—Isabel Pardo (Cox).

SECOND TEAM

F—Jordan White (NR), Reagan Shifflett (Mills Godwin), Finley Payne (FC), Scarlett Thompson (Ind). MF—An Tran (Ind), Skylar Duffy (Staf), Jaelen Perez (Briar Woods), Anyia Woods (NR). D—Avery Watkins (Glou), Lauren Sanford (Cox), Julia Mann (MG), Maddie DiLuigi (Ind). AL—Brylee Johnston (NR), Katie Royle (FC), Josie Painter (Midlothian). GK—Gracyn Arruda (MG).

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

High School Football: LIVE Scoreboard & This Week's Coverage!

Get all of this week's H.S. football coverage in one place and be ready for this week's action... Follow Friday's and Saturday's local Region Finals as they happen, last week's results and story links, stat leaders & standings, link to this week's game previews and more...

High school football: 2022 Season Leaders

High school football: 2022 Season Leaders

Final high school football stat leaders for the Fredericksburg-area schools in The Free Lance-Star coverage area. Stats collected through reporters, stats reported by coaches and teams' online websites.

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Caffeine can improve the performance of sprint runners

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert