All-state teams

Field hockey vHSL CLASS 5 Player of year: Addie Froelich (Frank Cox). Coach of the year: Allison Dize (Nansemond River).
FIRST TEAM F—Sophia Burch (Cox), Carly Van Benton (Independence), Landry Meyer (First Colonial), Reese Miller (Gloucester). MF—Sammie Goin (Ind), Madie Baker (NR), Chandler Johnson (Glou), Megan Spear (Cox), D—Addie Froehlich (Cox), Sophie Ermellini (Ind), Camryn DeLeva (Stafford). AL—Aubrey White (NR), Elle Patterson (Ind), Madison Patton (Staff), Elyse Unger (Cox), GK—Isabel Pardo (Cox).
SECOND TEAM
F—Jordan White (NR), Reagan Shifflett (Mills Godwin), Finley Payne (FC), Scarlett Thompson (Ind). MF—An Tran (Ind), Skylar Duffy (Staf), Jaelen Perez (Briar Woods), Anyia Woods (NR). D—Avery Watkins (Glou), Lauren Sanford (Cox), Julia Mann (MG), Maddie DiLuigi (Ind). AL—Brylee Johnston (NR), Katie Royle (FC), Josie Painter (Midlothian). GK—Gracyn Arruda (MG).