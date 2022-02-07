Anderson sisters spark Eastern View girls to Battlefield District track title

The Andersons aren’t just runners. Evelyn placed second in the high jump and Claire was fifth in the triple jump to provide some crucial points in a tight team race.

Evelyn, who also ran the anchor leg on the winning 1,600 relay team, said she’s impressed by her younger sisters’ rapid development.

“To be honest, they’re beating my freshman times,” Evelyn said. “I’m super proud of them. They take it more serious than I did at their age.”

The Courtland boys are pretty serious, too. The Cougars used the 1–2 punch of Brandon Nave and Christian Reid in the distance races to cruise to the title.

Courtland scored 149 points. The Cougars were followed by King George (94), Caroline (67), Culpeper (60), Spotsylvania (53), Eastern View (52.5), James Monroe (43.5) and Chancellor (35).

Nave won the 1,600 and 3,200 while Reid was second in both events. Courtland also got a win from Josiah Hrcka in the shot put and Gabe Lantz in the 500. The Cougars’ 800 and 1,600 relay teams earned crowns, as well.