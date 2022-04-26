Anthony Mills leaving Colonial Forge to coach basketball at Potomac

Anthony Mills wasn’t looking to depart Colonial Forge after four years as its boys basketball coach.

But when his alma mater, Potomac High School, was seeking a replacement to veteran Keith Honore, who recently retired after 16 seasons, two state championships and more than 300 victories, Mills couldn’t help but consider returning home to Dumfries.

Mills interviewed for the vacancy on Friday and his hiring was made official on Tuesday.

“I don’t get this opportunity if I don’t have the opportunity at Colonial Forge to show what myself and my coaching staff is capable of doing,” Mills said. “It was a hard decision. But I know nothing but great things are going to happen at Colonial Forge. It’s headed in the right direction. It’s just something where there’s no place like home.”

Mills’ most successful season at Colonial Forge was a run to the Class 6 state quarterfinals in 2019, his first season.

The Eagles went 46–35 in Mills’ four years. Athletic director Jeff Berry, said more importantly than the record, Mills brought an identity to Colonial Forge basketball.

“He brought some toughness, tenacity and accountability to our program,” Berry said. “We’re forever grateful for everything he has done with our kids. He’s one of the hardest working individuals I’ve ever been around. He puts his heart and soul into it and he’s very easy to work with … I totally understand the decision he’s made.”

Prior to joining the Eagles, Mills spent one season at King George. When he was hired by the Foxes, he was fresh off a stint as the girls’ basketball coach at Battlefield High in Prince William County.

He went 77–26 at Battlefield, including a trip to the 2017 state semifinals where the Bobcats fell to eventual state champion Colonial Forge.

Mills’ roots run deep at Potomac.

He helped the Panthers reach the Group AAA state championship game in 2004 as a player. They finished 29–1, with their lone loss to Woodside in the title game. Potomac went 27–1 Mills’ senior season and was defeated by Landstown in the state quarterfinals.

Mills went on to play for Division II Virginia Union from 2005-08.

He said one unique question stood out during his interview at Potomac. The panel went outside the scope of the general questionnaire and asked him what Potomac means to him.

“It had me choked up a little bit because it means a lot to me,” Mills said. “I graduated from there and my younger brother is on the coaching staff there. It’s humbling. I’m just very thankful for this opportunity.”

Mills said his brother, Adrian Mills, will remain on the staff. He said he hasn’t assembled the remainder of his crew.

Mills was hired in 2018 to replace Drew Miller, who went 20–25 in two seasons at Colonial Forge. Miller stepped in after Jason John resigned to take over at Colgan High when it opened in Prince William. John was 90–37 in five seasons, including back-to-back state titles in 2014 and 2015.

Colonial Forge will be the third Stafford County school with a new boys basketball coach next season.

Brooke Point’s Eddie Samko stepped down and the Black-Hawks are searching for his replacement.

North Stafford’s Matt Darnell was hired as the strength and conditioning instructor at Liberty High in Bealeton. The Wolverines replaced Darnell with former head coach Steve Hibberd.

Berry said he had seven applications e-mailed to him by Tuesday afternoon.

“That’s a credit to Anthony, to be honest with you,” Berry said. “He put our program back on the map. After Jason won two state championships, we flat-lined a little bit. He revived us considerably.”

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.