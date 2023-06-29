On game days, the emails and text messages rolled in predictably.

The professional baseball scouts reaching out to Colonial Forge baseball coach Dave Colangelo all had the same question: “What time is batting practice?”

Under ordinary circumstances, the Eagles rarely took BP on the field before games. But Colangelo also understood that Zyhir Hope is not an ordinary baseball player.

And so, out came the sturdy L screen and the shaky cell phones ready to capture a left-handed swing that vaulted Hope, a recent high school graduate, into consideration as an early-to-mid-round pick in next month’s MLB draft.

“You don’t want to highlight one person,” said Colangelo, “but at the same time, I’m going to do everything I can to help someone in the situation of being drafted high. We did a little dog and pony show pretty much every home game.”

Scouts’ attraction to Hope only grew once they watched him against pitchers actively trying to get him out. The Free Lance–Star’s baseball player of the year batted .530 with nine home runs and 29 stolen bases this spring. His .663 on-base percentage broke a Colonial Forge record that had stood for 21 years.

The Eagles didn’t utilize Hope as a pitcher often, but when they did, opposing hitters had a generally bad time. In 14 innings of work, he struck out 23 while posting a 1.25 ERA with a fastball that clocked in the mid 90s.

Hope grew up in Elizabethtown, N.C., a town of roughly 3,000 situated midway between Wilmington and Fayetteville. The area didn’t offer much in the way of travel baseball until Hope was 8, when he joined a fledgling AAU outfit called the Carolina Titans.

“We put him on this team, and we just had a ball,” said Hope’s mother, Tiffany Myers. “Because it was so much fun for him, I think that’s what helped him get to where he is. He’s just having fun.”

The family moved around, a byproduct of Hope’s stepfather’s military career. He spent four months in southern Maryland and three years in California before finally returning to Northern Virginia in 2018.

Three years and one retirement later, they relocated to Stafford County. That set the stage for a particularly memorable first impression with Colangelo and his new teammates.

“First practice he came to at Forge — an intrasquad — he hits a home run first at-bat,” Colangelo recalled. “I knew he was going to be great. I knew he’d go to a good college, mid-major, a big D1. I knew everything was there.”

What Colangelo didn’t immediately grasp was the extent to which Hope was willing to go in order to transform himself from high-school phenom to professional prospect. In the winter, shortly after picking up a scholarship offer from the University of North Carolina, Hope added 20 pounds of muscle to his twitchy 6-foot frame.

“I asked myself: ‘How bad do I really want this?’ ” Hope said. “From there, it’s just constant hard work and dedication. I’ve obviously had love for the game since I was a little kid, but it’s taken it that much further in my baseball career and life in general.”

Hope spent last week in Phoenix after earning an invitation to the third-annual MLB draft combine. He mingled with more than 300 top prospects and underwent a battery of physical tests and interviews. On the first day of the combine, he took part in an exhibition at Chase Field, the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

“I had so much fun, probably one of my best times ever in baseball,” he said. “I created so many good relationships with everyone.”

In particular, Hope said he befriended Logan Wagner, an infielder who signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a sixth-round draft pick out of high school last summer.

Unlike professional football, the MLB doesn’t issue draft grades to prospects. While Hope wasn’t included in MLB.com’s most recent list of the top 250 draft-eligible prospects, those same scouts who stalked the bleachers during batting practice have hinted at anywhere from the second to fourth rounds as a possibility for the Eagles’ star outfielder, who recently earned VHSL Class 6 first-team all-state recognition.

That range would position Hope alongside Chancellor products Matt Halloran (a first-round pick of the San Diego Padres in 1996) and Chris Stowe (a sandwich-round selection by the Montreal Expos in 1997) and fellow Colonial Forge alumnus Jarrett Parker (second round, San Francisco Giants, 2010) as the highest draft picks in Fredericksburg-area history.

It would also require him to choose between turning pro now or matriculating to college and waiting three years to become draft-eligible again.

Whether Hope ultimately opts for the ACC or MLB, he has the unquestioning support of his biggest fan.

“I just put it out there to him that whatever you decide is the best route for you, I’m behind you 100 percent,” Myers said. “Because ultimately, this is his life and his choices, it’s a win–win. There is no bad choice.”