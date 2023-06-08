Caroline baseball coach Zac Foltz can establish Baylor Storke’s dedication from the simple fact that the sophomore outfielder has become a household name. Foltz’s household, it should be mentioned, is just down the road from the batting cage at Caroline Stadium.

“When we drive by there, my 6, 4, and 2-year-old are saying, ‘There’s Baylor,’ ” Foltz said. “They know his name.”

The fan base is growing, not only for Storke but also his Cavaliers (15–10), who recorded the program’s first-ever state tournament win with a 7–0 victory over Lakeland on Tuesday. Caroline faces Cave Spring (19–5) at 1 p.m. Friday at Riverbend, with a Class 3 state championship berth on the line.

The Cavaliers didn’t always appear primed for a historic run. At one point, they endured a five-game losing streak that included lopsided losses to Mechanicsville (26–1) and Mataoca (11–1). Caroline also took its lumps facing predominantly larger schools in Battlefield District play.

“Our schedule is not easy,” said Foltz, “but it prepares us for moments like this.

After entering postseason play as a .500 ballclub, the Cavaliers first earned a walk-off win over Goochland and eventually outlasted Brentsville in 12 innings to win the Region 3B championship.—

“When it finally clicked, it was the time that it matters,” Foltz said.

Caroline is a small community, and the baseball team’s recent run has produced a deluge of support around Milford. Texas Rangers third-base coach Tony Beasley, who attended Caroline during the 1980s, told a reporter he planned to stream Friday’s semifinal.

“It’s been awesome walking around town, going to the gym here and hearing from everybody,” said Storke, who hit .406 during the regular season. “Everybody is behind us.”

On Friday, Caroline will turn to sophomore Austin Carter on the mound. Carter, a crafty left-hander, escaped from a bases-loaded, no-outs jam in extra innings against Brentsville.

“He’s been effective for us lately,” Foltz said. “He’s got great stuff.”

While Foltz takes pride in his team’s situational hitting and ability to “do the small things,” it’s the bounce in their collective step that’s impressed him of late.

Against Lakeland, the Cavaliers turned a dynamic double play in the first inning that “powered the car” the rest of the way. Later, Storke donned a cowboy hat in the dugout after scoring a run.

“It’s been like that all year, but right now the energy is just unreal,” Foltz said.