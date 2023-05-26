Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Bears had a plan, and they stuck to it, earning themselves a trip to Charlottesville for the Region 5D baseball semifinal against Albemarle Tuesday.

Riverbend built up a three-run lead at home Thursday night against Loudon County’s Riverside Ram, gave it all back in the top of the sixth inning, then manufactured another run of their own in the bottom half of the frame for a dramatic 4–3 quarterfinal win.

“We stressed all week leading up to this that we knew we were going to see a really good pitcher today,” said Bears coach Jim Labrusciano, referring to Duke-bound Riverside starter Kyle Johnson. “We just focused on putting the ball in play with two strikes, not trying to over swing. The kids executed the plan.”

Riverbend got on the board first in the fourth inning when Anthony Picariello hit a hard line drive into the left field corner for a double that drove in Aiden Zovak from first.

Picariello said he and his teammates were just sticking to the approach the coach gave them.

“He really told us to attack early,” he said. “If you get a fastball, be on time with the fastball. If not, react to the curveball, hit it hard on the ground somewhere, make the defense work.”

Picariello had struck out his first time up, but he learned from it.

“He threw me the first-pitch fastball (in my) first at-bat,” he explained, “so I figured it was coming again because I didn’t swing (the first time).”

Dawson Weems followed with a left field double of his own, bringing Picariello home.

The Bears then took a 3–0 lead in the fifth when Aiden Klimzack singled over a leaping first baseman to knock in pitcher Ryan Higgins.

But the Ram wasn’t done yet. After a hit batter, a walk and a single, Tyler Galloway hit a bases-loaded triple, and the teams went to the bottom of the sixth tied at three apiece.

Weems tried to get things going again for the Bears by laying down a bunt and racing down the line to try to beat the throw.

The Ram fielders couldn’t make the play and avoid a collision, the ball ended up in the right field corner, and Weems ended up on third base.

Bill Fluharty knocked Weems in with a single to left, Luke Alexander got the side out in order in the seventh, and the Bears had a 4–3 victory.

“Before the game we were talking about making sure we’re driving the ball with runners in scoring position,” Fluharty said. “We can’t get runners on and leave them on, we have to capitalize on our opportunities. We left a couple on early, but as the game went on, we got better with time, we grew, so that was a big one for us.”

The Bears’ defense was solid, too. Higgins didn’t give up a hit through the first four innings, but he loaded the bases on walks with one out in the third to give Riverside an opportunity.

He got the next batter to ground to short, though, and Fluharty stepped on second and threw to first to turn the double play and end the threat.

A Klimzack-to-Fluharty-to-Collin Snyder double play ended another budding threat the next inning, and catcher Sam Townsend threw out a runner trying to take third base in the fifth. The Bears didn’t make any errors.

“I struggled at times with third strikes,” Higgins said, “but when I’ve got the guys behind me to play good defense, it’s really easy to do your job. Just a huge shout out to them; all year they’ve been really solid behind me. It makes it really easy for me to do my job on the mound.”

Picariello said the Bears hadn’t yet discussed the game plan for Albemarle in the semifinal.

“We always just stay focused on the game you’ve got to win,” he said. “After today, I’m sure we’ll be on it and get to know them and stick to the same approach we’ve had all year.”

R H E

Riverside 000 003 0 — 3 3 1

Riverbend 000 211 x — 4 8 0

Kyle Johnson, TREY GRAYDON, Ryan DeMartin and John Dell’Anno. Ryan Higgins, LUKE ALEXANDER and Sam Townsend</&h5>