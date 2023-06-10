Little thought was put into composing Caroline's team photograph following Saturday's Class 3 state baseball championship game. The Cavaliers, sapped in every sense of the word after turning in eight innings under a blazing June sun, assembled somewhat reluctantly in front of a chain-link fence on the third-base line at Riverbend High School.

“You don’t want the scoreboard in the background,” someone quipped off camera.

This wasn’t what Caroline had pictured, being made to pose with the runner-up trophy as the reality of its 5–3 loss to New Kent started to sink in.

Minutes earlier, the Cavaliers were a pitch away from escaping the top of the eighth inning without allowing a run. But Grayson Hobson, the Trojans’ diminutive No. 9 batter, took advantage of a drawn-in Caroline outfield to loft a double to deep left field, scoring two runs.

“He’s been in and out of the lineup the whole year, and he made the most of the moment that presented itself,” New Kent head coach Trevor Ronan said of Hobson. “I knew he had pop backside, and he proved it.”

In simply reaching the championship, Caroline too proved its mettle. The Cavaliers (16–11) weren’t a trendy pick to emerge from a region that featured perennial powerhouse Brentsville, nor were they widely expected to upset Cave Spring in Friday’s state semifinal.

“It was just earning respect, really,” said sophomore Baylor Storke, who made a pair of how’d-he-do-that catches in center field. “Everybody knows us now. We were never really taken seriously, now we are.”

Since ace Adam Pitts threw more than 90 pitches in Caroline’s state quarterfinal victory Tuesday — the first in program history — head coach Zac Foltz elected to use senior Christian Tingen to open the game. Tingen performed admirably, allowing just one run before Pitts entered with one out in the top of the third.

“It was to try to spot him a couple innings, then go with our horse,” said Foltz, referring to Pitts. “And it almost worked out.”

Next season, Caroline moves back to Class 4, increasing the potential difficulty of another deep postseason run. While the Cavaliers will lose four seniors, including Tingen, Foltz expects the sting of Saturday's defeat to give way to motivation for his returners.

"This is something they’re never going to forget," he said. "It’s probably going to take a little bit, but I think once we get back into baseball these guys are going to get after it, because they know what it takes."

Trailing 3–1 to start the sixth, Caroline rallied to tie when Tingen doubled to the warning track in left field. Two batters later, catcher Jackson Thomas cracked a sacrifice fly to center field to tie the game at three.

For what would prove the final time this season, a white cowboy hat was produced from the dugout to crown the runner who’d scored. The VHSL's prohibition on noisemakers didn't apply to the screams and stomps of hundreds of red-clad Caroline fans.

If the Cavaliers wish to freeze a moment in time from Saturday’s game, there’s their snapshot.

“It’s been the most fun I’ve ever had playing baseball,” Tingen said. “It could’ve ended better.”

R H E New Kent 101 001 02 —

5 7 3 Caroline 000 102 00 — 3 6 0

LANE BOYETTE and Brayden Heath. Christian Tingen, ADAM PITTS (3) and Jackson Thomas.