Win–loss percentage isn’t a particularly useful metric when it comes to sizing up this Caroline High School baseball team. What the Cavaliers lack in terms of a regular-season résumé, they make up for with timely hitting, ironclad defense and sparkling dugout banter.

Oh, and don’t forget the cowboy hat.

“Their record is not relevant to who they are,” Cave Spring head coach Ricky Lonker said.

Lonker would know. On Friday, his Knights (19–6) became the latest in a line of powerhouse programs who’ve seen their seasons end at the hands of Zac Fontz’s plucky Cavaliers.

Sophomore outfielder Baylor Storke drove in three runs, and starting pitcher Austin Carter struck out nine in 4⅓ innings of work as Caroline hung on for a 9–7 victory in the Class 3 state semifinals at Riverbend High School.

“We just want to prove people wrong, because we know we’re better than people think that we are,” shortstop Christian Tingen said. “There’s been a lot of games where we’re the underdog, and we’ve came out on top every single time.”

David, as it turns out, will not need to face Goliath. Liberty Christian Academy, which hadn’t lost a game in nearly two seasons, chose an inopportune time to do so, committing seven errors in its 12–8 loss to New Kent in the morning’s other semifinal. First pitch between the Cavaliers and Trojans is set for 11 a.m. at Riverbend.

“We know New Kent is going to be a good team,” Foltz said. “They can swing it. We watched them before this (game). Those guys took out the giant.”

Cave Spring struck first, going ahead 1–0 on Chase Speller’s RBI single. The Cavaliers (16–10) got that run back in the bottom of the frame and appeared to take the lead on a sacrifice fly, but the runner was called out on appeal for leaving early.

While Carter settled down after a shaky first, Caroline exploded for four runs in the bottom of the second to take a 5–1 lead. Each time a Cavalier returned to the dugout after scoring, he traded his batting helmet for a white cowboy hat presented by a teammate.

The white Stetson lookalike, property of catcher Jackson Thomas, is the Cavaliers’ take on a TikTok trend wherein Major League Baseball teams have donned unique rally garb. The vibes emanating from Caroline’s dugout were similarly fashionable, even if players drew an admonishment from the home plate umpire for their piercing pre-pitch commentary.

“Sometimes I have to calm them down a little bit because they’re getting so over the top,” Foltz said. “I don’t want to hold them back but so much, because that’s what’s fueling their success.”

The Cavaliers took a four-run lead into the final inning, and they ended up needing most of it. Closer Will Carter walked three of the four batters he faced, before Foltz pulled him in favor of Adam Tatham.

Tatham got a strikeout before issuing two free passes of his own, including an intentional walk of Trey Ludy with the bases loaded.

While conceding one run — and putting the tying one on first base — might sound like a curious decision, it was also an easy one after watching Ludy’s previous at-bat. In the top of the sixth, the Radford University recruit launched a Jeron Morris offering some 375 feet to left-center field for a solo home run.

“He’d just hit one into the trees, I wasn’t surprised,” Lonker mused. “They did it two times before, and I’d do it too.”

With Ludy watching harmlessly from second base, Tartham struck out Sam Skaff for the game’s final out. Foltz joked that his players haven’t slept in two weeks, since they embarked on their improbable run.

Good luck with that tonight.

“These guys are going to be jacked up on energy drinks and lattes, pizza and all that kind of stuff,” the coach said. "Hopefully we can get some rest and come out tomorrow.”

Cave Spring 1 0 0 0 3 1 2 — 7 4 5

Caroline 1 4 0 0 4 0 X — 9 8 0

AUSTIN CARTER, Jeron Morris (4), Will Carter (7), Adam Latham (7) and Jackson Thomas. Kyle Cook, Michael Witt (3), Trey Ludy (5) and Jake Urgo.