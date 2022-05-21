Battlefield District boys' soccer final: Chancellor holds off Courtland

As the final horn sounded in the Battlefield District boys soccer tournament championship game Friday night at King George High School, Chancellor’s players bumped chests, gave each other high-fives and ran over to their throng of fans who made the trip to show support.

Chancellor’s 2–1 victory over rival Courtland gave Hall of Fame head coach Mike Webb his 22nd district regular season or tournament title. It’s the eighth straight year the Chargers have won a Battlefield regular season or tournament crown.

The contest didn’t count toward the Region 4B playoff seedings, but that was impossible to tell by the jubilant reaction of the Chargers and the sullen mood of Courtland’s players as they trekked back to their locker room.

Webb and his staff may be used to winning, but it was a new experience for some of Chancellor’s players, like sophomore Eric Navarro, who scored the first goal of the game off an assist from Aidan Buhmann.

“It feels great,” Navarro said. “I didn’t know how it feels. It’s my first time winning a big thing. The whole team just feels great.”

Webb’s Chargers (12–3–3) are the No. 4 seed in next week’s region tournament. They’ll have a bye and will host the winner of Monday’s game between Spotsylvania and Mechanicsville.

Courtland is seeded seventh and will host Moatoaca on Tuesday.

Webb is optimistic considering the trajectory of his team heading into regional play.

“We’re playing with a lot more confidence than we had earlier in the year,” Webb said. “We struggled in the middle of the year a little bit and ‘struggled’ is relative for us. But we made a lineup and formation change and since then we’ve been playing with a lot more confidence.”

That was on display against the Cougars.

Chancellor went ahead 1–0 on Navarro’s tally in the 14th minute. Navarro gave most of the credit to Buhmann, saying “he pretty much did all the work. I just had to knock it in.”

The lead grew to 2–0 after Jed Kumah scored in the 58th minute. Jonas Lohr delivered the assist.

Hitchens said his team took too long to respond to Chancellor’s initial hit.

“If you get a goal scored against you, what you’re supposed to do is rebound and get it back,” Courtland coach Jack Hitchens said. “We just didn’t do that.”

The Cougars put a scare into Chancellor, however, with less than four minutes remaining.

That’s when Kyle Grant fired a shot from about 15 yards out into the left corner of the net. Sean Moore had the assist. Hitchens noted that Grant has scored in every game he’s played in this season.

“He’s an extremely talented striker,” Hitchens said.

Hitchens added that the Cougars can’t let the sting from this loss linger too long. They were coming off a four-overtime 1–0 victory over district and region No. 1 seed King George earlier in the week.

Courtland played much of Friday’s game without starters Alessandro Carrante, Nate Sherwood and Alex Brito because they suffered injuries. Hitchens said he’s hopeful he’ll receive good news on Monday regarding their availability for the rest of the postseason.

“When you’re playing that hard and playing all out, you stretch things you shouldn’t stretch,” Hitchens said of the injuries.

The Chargers have a little more time to rest before beginning their postseason journey in the quarterfinals Thursday. Courtland will be in action Tuesday in a first-round game.

While Webb likes his team’s confidence, he’s concerned the Chargers have allowed teams to hang around a bit, just as Courtland did Friday.

“Two nights in a row, we had a lead and we sat on it,” Webb said. “We’ve got to keep our foot on the accelerator and play to win the thing and not to retain the score.”

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

