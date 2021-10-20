Battlefield District cross country: Cyclones sweep boys, girls meets

Alexander Dachos and Gavin McCraw finished 1-2 for King George in Wednesday’s Battlefield District cross country championships at Culpeper High School, but Eastern View had four runners finish in the top 10 to edge the Foxes, 44-45 for the team title.

Dachos comfortably won the boys individual race with a time of 16:25.17, 19 second ahead of teammate McCraw.

On the girls side, the Cyclones had three runs finish in the top six to comfortably win the the team title. Host Culpeper’s Izabella Hardaway cruised to the individual championship in a time of 20:20.74, 11 seconds ahead of Eastern View’s Evelyn Anderson.

Boys team results: 1. Eastern View 44, 2. King George 45, 3. Courtland 67, 4. Caroline 140, 5. James Monroe 143, 6. Culpeper 145, 7. Chancellor 146., 8. Spotsylvania 171.

Boys individual results: 1. Alexander Dachos (KG) 16:25.17, 2. Gavin McCraw (KG) 16:44.49, 3. Christian Reid (Ct) 16:49.63, 4. Max Clements (EV) 17:35.33, 5. Anton Jones-Wilson (Ca) 17:35.94, 6. Ethan Church (EV) 17:40.23, 7. Charles Aiken (Ct) 17:49.34, 8. Markus Luckinbill (EV) 18:00.86, 9. Hunter Lutz (EV) 18:08.44, 10. Tyler Evans (Ch) 18:17.18, 11. Jin Lee (Sp) 18:19.16, 12. Graham Paterson (KG) 18:22.65, 13. Alexander Blair (Ch) 18:31.07, 14. Aiden Inzana (KG) 18:33.17, 15. Gabe Lantz (Ct)