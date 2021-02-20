Battlefield District football preview capsules

CAROLINE
Coach: Doug Allison (third season, 2–18)
2019 season: 1–9 (1–5 district)
Top returnees: Sr. DE Kendall Jackson, Sr. RB Sean Brannigan, Sr. OL Zack Silver, Sr. OL Chris Poole, Jr. WR Dominique Washington, Sr. WR Damien Smith, Jr. CB Rahim Sargent.
Top newcomers: Jr. QB Brandon Franks, Jr. WR Kentrel Rollins, So. TE Gavin Norment, Fr. OL Ethan Bissoon, So. LB Malik Collins.
Outlook: The Cavaliers return plenty of experience at key positions and are hoping to make strides in Allison’s second season as coach. Franks moves up from the JV team to start at QB behind a line featuring third-year starters Silver and Poole.
CHANCELLOR
Coach: Jeff Drugatz (second season, 5–5)
2019 season: 5–5 (3–3 district)
Top returnees: Sr. QB Trevin Edwards, So. LB/RB Cameron Hawkins, Sr. WR/CB Jarod Washington.
Outlook: The versatile Edwards returns for his third season as starting QB after passing for 14 TDs and running for 11 more in 2019.
COURTLAND
Coach: J.C. Hall (18th season, 127–71)
2019 season: 1–9 (0-6 district)
Top returnees: Sr. WR/DB Sean Wray, Sr. WR/DB Raul Gil, Sr. OL/LB Austin Monroe, Jr. OL/DL Jerome Crawford, Sr. RB/LB Jason Lomax, Sr. RB/DB Maurice Howard. Jr. OL/DL Brandon Walsh.
Top newcomers: Jr. RB/LB C.J Rogers, So. OL/DL Albert Scott, Jr. WR/LB Josh Hays, So. WR/DB Kwame Whitaker.
Outlook: After a rare down year, the Cougars look to rebound with a fast, experienced lineup led by Wray, a multi-sport athlete who has won a state triple jump championship. Lomax, who has committed to Shenandoah University, could get the bulk of the carries in Courtland’s wing–T offense.
EASTERN VIEW
Coach: Greg Hatfield (13th season, 106–33)
2019 season: 10–2 (5–1 district)
Top returnees: Sr. OL/DL Elijah Hoskin, So. OL/DL Brayden Walker, Sr. LB/RB Mikey Keen, Sr. WR/DB Josh Logan, Sr. WR/DB Daniel Taylor, Jr. RB/DB Raq Lawson.
Top newcomers: Jr. QB Caden Huseby, Jr. WR/DB Connor Weeks, Jr. OL/DL Corey Long, Fr. WR/DB D’Myo Hunter.
Outlook: As usual, the Cyclones should be strong up front, with Old Dominion-bound Hoskin anchoring both lines. Keeping their usual spot at or near the top of the Battlefield District will rely on a relatively untested group of skill-position players, with Huseby stepping in to the starting QB position.
JAMES MONROE
Coach: George Coghill (first season)
2019 season: 9–4 (5–1 district), Region 3B finalist.
Top returnees: Sr. QB Aidan Ryan, OLDL Andrew Williams, TE/DE Christian Hamm, OLDL Cameron Frye,
Top newcomers: Sr. WR/DB Greg Williams, So. WR Tyson Taylor, So. OL/DL Jamier Scott.
Outlook: A new era begins as former JM star Coghill takes over for VHSL hall of famer Rich Serbay, who won four titles in 35 years as coach. Coghill will build around the versatile Ryan, who will run the offense at QB, with Williams blocking for him. Both plan to play collegiately at Virginia. Major-college prospects Jordan Hall (LB) and Tajh Smith (QB) transferred to private schools, leaving a wealth of young players who must adjust to the varsity level.
KING GEORGE
Coach: Vern Lunsford (third season, 7–14)
2019 season: 6–5 (3–3 district)
Top returnees: Sr. RB Javon Campbell, Sr. QB Charles Mutter, Jr. TE/LB Kyle Reviello, Sr. WR/DB Chris Cox, Sr. OL/DL Mac Bitto, Sr. WR Von Whiting, .Jr. DB Gary Lane.
Outlook: The Foxes have plenty of offensive weapons, including first-team all-district picks Campbell at RB and Bitto at RB, and hope to challenge the Battlefield District’s top teams. Reviello was a first-team all-district pick at LB in 2019 after making 120 tackles.
SPOTSYLVANIA
Coach: Jeremy Jack (fourth season, 19–16)
2019 season: 7–4 (4–2 district)
Top returnees: Sr. OL/DL Kyle Norris, Sr. TE/LB Jake Naccarato, Sr. RB/LB DeAnthony Pendleton, Jr. DB/WR Devon Banks, Jr. OL/DL Joey Grubb.
Top newcomers: Jr. QB Monte McMorris III, Jr. FB/LB Trenton Ballard, Jr. RB/DB Joseph Gonzalez.
Outlook: After losing a couple of Division I prospects to transfer, the Knights will rely on Pendleton to spearhead their run game. McMorris brings a strong arm to the quarterback position, allowing Naccarato to move to his natural tight end/H Back slot. Spotsylvania may throw more often this year, with a solid corps of receivers. The defense’s strength will be its front seven.