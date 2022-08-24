BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT FOOTBALL PREVIEW: For standout King George duo, it's far better to receive

In two decades as Courtland High School’s football coach, J.C. Hall has faced some exceptionally talented opponents.

When it comes to receiving duos, though, he can recall only one pair as potent as King George juniors Mekhai White and Chanz Wiggins.

“The only ones that come to mind are Percy Harvin and Damon McDaniel at Landstown,” Hall said, citing a pair of Virginia Beach natives who went on to play at Florida and Florida State, respectively. “In this area, [White and Wiggins] are the two most dynamic I’ve seen.”

That’s high praise for two young men who can’t yet vote. But college recruiters have already caught on to the wideouts who make the Foxes heavy favorites to win a third-straight Battlefield District championship.

“They’ve got some special talents,” King George coach Vern Lunsford said. “Good kids, and they’re good in the classroom, too. They make our job easy.”

And they cause headaches for opposing defensive coordinators.

Both stand 6-foot-4, with long arms and sprinter’s speed. Said Hall: “They’ve obviously got great hands, but they’re so long and tall. They get a lot of yards after the catch.”

And they work well in tandem. Last season, Wiggins was the Foxes’ go-to possession receiver, snagging an area-high 64 passes in 11 games for 498 yards and six touchdowns. White was more of a deep threat, scoring nine times and averaging 17 yards on his 27 receptions.

“It’s nice. When everything breaks down, I have a lot of trust in them to throw it up to them because of their height, and they can make plays,” said senior quarterback Zach Ferguson, who threw 20 touchdown passes a year ago, including an area-record seven in a game against Culpeper.

Added Lunsford: “We’ve got guys who can make plays on any down and distance. ... We’re always looking for ways to put the ball in our playmakers’ hands and let them play.”

Often, star high school receivers post ridiculous numbers against overmatched opponents. If White and Wiggins’ statistics aren’t mind-blowing, it’s for a reason.

Both see double duty as defensive backs, so they rarely leave the field. And Lunsford, like all coaches, also prefers offensive balance. Ferguson spread the ball between his two high-profile receivers, plus senior Mauricio Blanco and since-graduated tight end Kyle Reviello.

And the recently graduated Gabe Aley and rising senior Aydin Woolfolk combined to run for 1,254 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Woolfolk knows that when opponents focus on his high-profile teammates, there’s usually plenty of running lanes available for himself.

“You’ve just gotta pick one or the other: stop the run or stop the twin towers on the outside,” he said.

White and Wiggins have known each other since elementary school, but they never anticipated becoming the object of so much attention. And having another Division I receiving prospect on the roster means practice can be even more competitive than some games.

“We want each other to get better, since we’re the two best people on the team,” White said. “So when he’s at DB and I’m at receiver, we try to make sure we are both getting better.”

And do they compare statistics? Said Wiggins: “As long as we win, it doesn’t matter to me.”

These may be their most impressive numbers of all. White said he has 45 scholarship offers, including one from reigning national champion Georgia and several other national powers. Wiggins is up to 18, with more likely to come.

White spent the summer touring college campuses, while Wiggins stayed closer to home. Both said they’re likely to make college decisions next summer, before their senior seasons.

Until then, they’ll just give rival high school coaches reason to lose sleep, starting with Lafayette this Friday.

Said Lunsford: “We talk to all our kids who want to play at the next level about staying in the moment. Obviously, they’ve got to take visits, and develop relationships with coaches, but at the same time, they do a really good job of being here, and they’re focused on getting better. ... They do a really good job of balancing everything.”