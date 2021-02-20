 Skip to main content
Battlefield District football schedule
Monday, Feb. 22

Caroline vs. Eastern View (at Courtland), 5 p.m.

Chancellor at King George, 6

Courtland at Spotsylvania, 6

Saturday, Feb. 27

Caroline at Courtland, 1 p.m.

James Monroe at Eastern View, 1 p.m.

Spotsylvania at Chancellor, 3

Saturday, March 6

Eastern View at Courtland, 1

King George at James Monroe, 1 p.m.

Chancellor at Caroline, 3 p.m.

Friday, March 12

Courtland at Chancellor, 7 p.m.

James Monroe at Spotsylvania, 7 p.m.

King George at Eastern View, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 19

Courtland at King George, 7

Chancellor at James Monroe, 7

Caroline at Spotsylvania, 7

Friday, March 26

King George at Courtland, 7

James Monroe at Caroline, 7

Spotsylvania at Eastern View, 7

Friday, April 2

Caroline at James Monroe, 7

Eastern View at Chancellor, 7

Spotsylvania at King George, 7

