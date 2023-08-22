Eric Sherry had not yet accepted an offer to become Culpeper’s head football coach when he learned the significance of the Blue Devils’ rivalry with Eastern View.

The Cyclones, who fielded a varsity team for the first time in 2008, have never lost to their crosstown progenitor.

“That was told to me in the interview process,” said Sherry, formerly the head coach at Charlottesville High School. “That’s obviously something that’s a big deal to folks around here, being that Eastern View basically came from Culpeper High School.

“Those are Culpeper kids. Obviously, it’s a big rivalry, and it’s one that, as far as football goes, Eastern View has owned. We embrace that and have to find ways to change it. It’s going to happen—the only variable is when.”

How about Friday?

Sherry’s tenure opens with a bang when Culpeper hosts Eastern View at 7 p.m. While Sherry would love to see the Blue Devils hit the ground running, he also understands the value of baby steps—especially as he looks to install an intricate flexbone offense in his first season at the helm.

“It’s almost like teaching someone how to walk again from scratch,” said Sherry, who served as an assistant coach under Eric Ludden at Massaponax from 2002-12. “It’s that much of a learning curve. Once they know it, it’s pretty hard to stop.”

After stepping down this past November from Charlottesville, where he compiled a 46-69 record in 12 seasons, Sherry planned to take an assistant coaching role somewhere in Central Virginia. But when friends in the coaching community reached out about the Culpeper opening, the opportunity proved too enticing to pass up.

“I just really wasn’t ready to hang up the whistle, if you will,” Sherry said.

He inherits a Culpeper team that finished 3-8 last season under former coach James Ford as well as a roster teeming with youth. Despite a posting below-.500 record, the Blue Devils reached the postseason but fell 21-13 to Warren County in a Region 3B quarterfinal.

When Sherry took the program’s reins in January, junior linebacker Griffin Tanner could sense a sea change almost immediately.

“It’s been a lot more tight-knit,” Tanner said. “It’s been really good. I like Sherry a lot, and I think he runs it more military-style, if that makes any sense.”

Besides Tanner, junior lineman Cody Lewis has emerged as a leader for a squad whose fortunes will ride on defense while the offense veers into some semblance of comfort.

Sophomore linebacker Riley Vineyard said he’s been waiting for Thursday’s game against Eastern View for years, even if he didn’t understand the true significance until recently.

“It’s always been something at least in middle school you always talk about,” he said. “Once you’re in high school, it’s a big wake up call and you realize that’s not one’s ever done it.”

While the season opener will offer an instant litmus test, true progress will be measured over the course of months, not quarters.

“Just to watch the kids’ growth,” Sherry said of how he’ll define success this fall. “I know that sounds like coach speak, but it’s true. And to see these kids mature and do the things required of a high school varsity football program, then the results will happen. It’s just a matter of time.”