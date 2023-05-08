BASEBALL
Team ; Dist. ; O’all
King George ; 11-0 ; 13-3
Courtland ; 9-2 ; 13-3
Spotsylvania ; 6-5 ; 8-8
Caroline ; 6-5 ; 8-9
Culpeper ; 6-5 ; 8-9
Chancellor ; 5-7 ; 5-10
James Monroe ; 1-10 ; 1-14-1
Eastern View ; 0-10 ; 2-14
SOFTBALL
Team ; Dist. ; O’all
King George ; 11-0 ; 15-2
Spotsylvania ; 9-3 ; 12-5
Courtland ; 6-5 ; 7-8
Chancellor ; 6-5 ; 6-9
Eastern View ; 5-5 ; 6-9
Caroline ; 4-7 ; 6-8
Culpeper ; 3-9 ; 4-14
James Monroe ; 0-10 ; 1-13
BOYS’ SOCCCER
Team ; Dist. ; O’all
King George ; 10-0-1 ; 12-0-1
Courtland ; 10-1-0 ; 10-2-0
Chancellor ; 7-4-1 ; 8-5-1
Culpeper ; 5-3-2 ; 5-5-2
Spotsylvania ; 4-6-0 ; 4-8-0
Eastern View ; 4-7-0 ; 4-9-0
James Monroe ; 1-9-0 ; 1-9-1
Caroline ; 0-11-0 ; 0-13-0
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Team ; Dist. ; O’all
Eastern View ; 10-1-0 ; 11-1-1
Courtland ; 10-1-1 ; 11-2-1
King George ; 7-1-2 ; 8-2-2
Culpeper ; 5-1-3 ; 5-3-3
Spotsylvania ; 4-5-1 ; 4-7-1
Chancellor ; 2-9-1 ; 2-11-1
Caroline ; 1-10-0 ; 2-11-0
James Monroe ; 0-11-0 ; 1-11-0
Through Friday's games