Battlefield District Swim championships: Foxes make yet another big splash

No sooner had the results come off the printer than Connor Muncie realized he’d have his hands full.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday, the King George swim coach made his way to a small table inside UMW’s Goolrick Natatorium.

“Can I grab these?” he asked, double fisting the Battlefield District championship trophies like a pair of golden chalices from which flowed his teams’ spoils.

The Foxes' boys and girls squads each ended their night as district champions, but their motivations differed considerably. Senior AJ Green and his male teammates had been waiting a calendar year to avenge an uncharacteristic runner-up finish to Courtland in last year’s meet.

“They had a point to prove,” Muncie said. “They lost this meet last year, so for 365 days they’ve been pissed off. So they were ready to swim this one for sure.”

Green and Malachi Cabellero (200 IM, 100 back) won a pair of events apiece, while Kristian Henderson finished first in the 50 freestyle and set a state cut in the process. The Foxes also topped the podium in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays.

Green attributed the impressive showing on Tuesday to simply—and repeatedly—showing up.

“Our attendance has been off the charts this year,” said Green, who took first in both the 200 and 500 freestyle. “Everybody has been showing up almost every single day. Last year, we were a little shaky on attendance. This year, our attendance has been pristine.”

King George co-captains Jillian Wedding, Ciara Graves and Katelyn Spuchesi directed a group of girls more concerned with upholding their program's sparkling reputation than any legitimate competition atop the team standings.

“That’s just because King George has been good for a really long time," Muncie said. "They get that, but that comes with a lot of added pressure as well. The girls just are trying to beat their own times every time."

Wedding, Graves, and Spuchesi each won one individual event, part of the Foxes' tactical deployment of swimmers to maximize potential points. The trio, along with Sarah Green, also contributed wins in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

“There’s plenty of girls tonight who swam their off events or non-favored events for a common team goal,” Graves said. “And I think that’s really reflected in our team score.”

Courtland junior Asher Graves blazed to wins in the girls 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly for Courtland, which finished a distant runner-up in both team competitions.

James Monroe finished third in the girls' competition, as did Chancellor's boys. Chargers junior Kyle Peck, the reigning Free Lance-Star swimmer of the year, comfortably claimed crowns in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.

As fans and competitors from other schools filtered out into a rainy night, the Foxes celebrated state cuts and posed for an undefined number of photos.

But just when you thought King George had already made its big splash, a row arose on the far side of the pool deck. With the team looking on, a pair of swimmers hoisted Muncie (a not-insignificant feat) and plunked him into the frigid depths of lane No. 1.

“We have tons of fun,” Graves said with a laugh.

Boys’ meet

Team standings

1. King George 109; 2. Courtland 61; 3. Chancellor 48; 4. Spotsylvania 47; 5. James Monroe 22; 6. Culpeper 17; 7. Caroline 4; 8. Eastern View 0.

Individual results

200 medley relay: 1. King George (Green, Caballero, White, Pardee) 1:42.84; T2. Chancellor (Peck, Parker, Eckhart, Pifer) 1:48.18; T2. Courtland (Davies, Storen, Fountain, Zahabi) 1:48.18; 4. Spotsylvania (Dawson, DePue, Stephens, Mathena) 1:52.50; 5. JM (Kin, Valentine, Modesto, Brough) 1:56.03.

200 free: 1. AJ Green (KG) 1:50.90; 2. Caleb Dawson (Sp) 1:55.66; 3. Brody Davies (Ct) 1:58.07; 4. Griffin Lusk (KG) 2:01.36; 5. Trevor Kin (JM) 2:15.84.

200 IM: 1. Malachi Cabellero (KG) 2:04.19; 2. Austin Parker (Ch) 2:11.06; 3. Kiyan Zahabi (Ct) 2:16.22; 4. C.J. Crocker (KG) 2:17.94; 5. Liam Stephens (Sp) 2:19.93.

50 free: 1. Kristian Henderson (KG) 22.80; 2. Zachary Pardee (KG) 22.82; 3. Samuel Mahoney (Cu) 23.22; 4. Brandon Fountain (Ct) 24.66; 5. Ethan Mathena (Sp) 25.16.

100 butterfly: 1. Kyle Peck (Ch) 49.97; 2. Kristian Henderson (KG) 55.42; 3. Aden Stephens (Sp) 57.29; 4. Kiyan Zahabi (Ct) 1:01.27; 5. Diego Iglesias (Ct) 1:02.31.

100 free: 1. Samuel Mahoney (Cu) 50.34; 2. Alex Storen (Ct) 51.72; 3. Griffin Lusk (KG) 54.92; 4. Brandon Fountain (Ct) 55.56; 5. Jackson Valasko (Sp) 57.03.

500 free: 1. AJ Green (KG) 4:59.31; 2. Austin Parker (Ch) 5:00.81; 3. Colton White (KG) 5:10.02; 4. Landon Perdue (Ct) 5:43.50; 5. Liam Stephens (Sp) 6:00.37.

200 free relay: 1. Chancellor (Parker, Pifer, Eckhart, Peck) 1:35.31; 2. King George (Crocker, Lusk, Pardee, Henderson) 1:35.39; 3. Courtland (Fountain, Zahabi, Davies, Storen) 1:36.18; 4. Spotsylvania (A. Stephens, L. Stephens, Mathena, Dawson) 1:36.96; 5. James Monroe (Modesto, Quinton, Brough, Valentine) 1:42.07.

100 backstroke: 1. Kyle Peck (Ch) 55.18; 2. Caleb Dawson (Sp) 57.63; 3. Colton White (KG) 1:00.75; 4. Zachary Pardee (KG) 1:01.03; 5. Brody Davies (Ct) 1:01.60.

100 breaststroke: 1. Malachi Caballero (KG) 59.87; 2. Alex Storen (Ct) 1:05.69; 3. C.J. Crocker (KG) 1:09.25; 4. Ben Valentine (JM) 1:11.72; 5. Patrick DePue (Sp) 1:13.08.

400 free relay: 1. King George (Green, White, Henderson, Caballero) 3:27.25; 2. Spotsylvania (A. Stephens, DePue, Valasko, L. Stephens) 3:43.08 3. Courtland (Sherwood, Abud, Iglesias, Perdue) 3:55.87; 4. James Monroe (Craig, Quinton, Kin, Bertolet) 4:08.25; 5. Culpeper (Metzger, Gonzalez, R. Mahoney, S. Mahoney) 4:11.26.

Girls’ meet

Team Standings

King George 116; 2. Courtland 73; 3. James Monroe 46; 4. Caroline 25; 5. Chancellor 23; 6. Eastern View 11; 7. Culpeper 8; 8. Spotsylvania 6.

Individual results

200 Medley relay: 1. Courtland (Thai-Nyguyen, Green, Velez, Joseph) 1:58.06; 2. James Monroe (Sowers, Hensley, Weber, Long) 2:04.19; 3. King George (Adams, Bennett, Eller, Pardee) 2:04.65; 4. Chancellor (Brown, Parker, Lawson, Arvan) 2:09.16 5. Caroline (Taylor, Mosonyi, Muhlenkamp, Forehand) 2:28.57.

200 freestyle: 1. Jillian Wedding (KG) 2:03.59; 2. Katelyn Spuchesi (KG) 2:06.89; 3. Isabelle Long (JM) 2:11.77; 4. Aly Eller (KG) 2:17.19; 5. Natalie Kau (Ct) 2:20.98.

200 IM: 1. Ciara Graves (KG) 2:17.66; 2. Sam Sowers (JM) 2:20.67; 3. Addison Muhlenkamp (Ca) 2:20.88; 4. Emma Green (Ct) 2:21.13; 5. Kathryn Bennett (KG) 2:29.90.

50 free: 1. Asher Joseph (Ct) 24.35; 2. Sarah Green (KG) 25.52; 3. Olivia Denham (EV) 26.32; 4. Corinna Pardee (KG) 26.59; 5. Alexis Thai-Nguyen (Ct) 28.06.

100 butterfly: 1. Asher Joseph (Ct) 59.65; 2. Ciara Graves (KG) 1:00.22; 3. Juliana Velez (Ct) 1:07.44; 4. Makayla Conley (KG) 1:08.55; 5. Aly Eller (KG) 1:09.41.

100 freestyle: 1. Sam Sowers (JM) 55.56; 2. Jillian Wedding (KG) 56.56; 3. Kaitlyn Adams (KG) 58.69; 4. Corinna Pardee (KG) 59.76; 5. Alexis Thai-Nguyen (Ct) 1:00.77.

500 freestyle: 1. Katelyn Spuchesi (KG) 5:42.63; 2. Kaitlyn Adams (KG) 6:00.47; 3. Morgan Parker (Ch) 6:06.71; 4. Alice Weber (JM) 6:19.75; 5. Maddie Dyl (Ct) 6:26.50.

200 freestyle relay: 1. King George (Spuchesi, Green, Wedding, Graves) 1:44.14; 2. Courtland (Thai-Nguyen, Hays, Green, Joseph) 1:47.97; 3. James Monroe (Weber, Hensley, Long, Sowers) 1:52.59; 4. Chancellor (Lawson, Arvan, Brown, Parker) 1:54.06; 5. Eastern View (Smith, Durica, Blackwell, Denham) 2:03.63.

100 backstroke: 1. Addison Muhlenkamp (Ca) 1:02.25; 2. Sarah Green (KG) 1:02.68; 3. Morgan Brown (Ch) 107.52; 4. Juliana Velez (Ct) 1:08.00; 5. Lorelei McCormick (KG) 1:08.93.

100 breaststroke: 1. Emma Green (Ct) 1:12.13; 2. Julia Storen (Ct) 1:16.78; 3. Kathryn Bennett (KG) 1:17.34; 4. Maria Poley (KG) 1:18.30; 5. Morgan Parker (Ch) 1:18.63.

400 free relay: 1. King George (Spuchesi, Green, Wedding, Graves) 3:49.10; 2. Caroline (forehand, Rodriguez-Vasquez, Whittaker, Muhlenkamp) 4:55.62; 3. James Monroe (Hicks, L. Furrow, B. Furrow, Van Vorst) 5:07.18.