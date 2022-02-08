Battlefield District swimming: King George girls, Courtland boys rule the pool

Icy road conditions delayed the King George swim team’s arrival for Tuesday’s Battlefield District meet in Warrenton. Foxes senior Ciara Graves used the late start to preach against the dangers of leaving early.

Two years ago, King George’s run of six consecutive conference/district championships ended, due largely due to a disqualification when a relay swimmer was deemed to have committed a false start.

“I didn’t want what happened last time to happen again,” Graves said. “I remember saying to both my relays, make sure you’re doing everything right and by the book, but also fast.”

This time around, the Foxes’ timing was unimpeachable. Behind victories in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays, King George reclaimed the title it had surrendered to Courtland back in January 2020. Due to COVID-19 constraints, there was no championship held last winter.

“They swam like they had a job to do today,” King George coach Connor Muncie said. “They swam with a little anger.”