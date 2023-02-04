Spotsylvania High School claimed its first Battlefield District wrestling title in six seasons on Friday night, edging runner-up Eastern View by five points in a team competition that remained undecided until the final few place matches.

Seth Ayo (120 pounds), Luke Wahlquist (138), Kyle Csikari (157), and Mason Christopher (190) claimed individual crowns for the Knights, who were locked in tight competition with the Cyclones and third-place Courtland for much of the evening at King George.

All wrestlers advance to next week's Region 4B championships, which will be held Friday and Saturday at Powhatan.

Team scores

1. Spotsylvania 226; 2. Eastern View 221; 3. Courtland 199.5; 4. King George 183.0; 5. Caroline 100; 6. Chancellor 77; 7. Culpeper 50.

Championship finals

106-Bodhi Detwiller (EV) d. Evridiki Karvelas (Ct) 10-8; 113-Chance Picard (Ct) p. Kaleb Inzana, 2:41; 120-Seth Ayo (Sp) md. Aiden McLaughlin (Ch) 9-1; 126-Aiden Inzana (KG) p. Ian Richey (Ct) 5:51; 132-Elijah Smoot (EV) p. Aidan Nutter (Ct) 0:31; 138-Luke Wahlquist (Sp) p. Derrick Brown (EV) 3:33; 144-Jordan Nutter (Ct) p. Zac Frost (Ca) 1:54; 150-Jack Landauer (KG) d. Liam Wahlquist (Sp) 6-0; 157-Kyle Csikari (Sp) p. Michael Byme (EV) 248; 165-Kadin Smoot (EV) d. Zach Gillimore (Sp) 5-3; 175-AJ Marshall (Cu) p. Nick Ramsey (EV) 4:48; 190-Mason Christopher (Sp) p. Charlie Henderson (Ct) 4:41; 215-Brett Clatterbaugh (EV) p. Gavin Kristiansen (KG) 2:39; 285-Brayden Walker (EV) d. Darius Holcomb (Ct) 2-0.

Third-place matches

106-Austin Anthony (Ca) p. Sam Crombie (KG) 0:55; 113-Jonathan Schroeder (Sp) md. Ethan Nolton (EV) 14-4; 120-Brendan Kraisser (KG) p. Eli Croushorn (Cu) 1:17; 126-Colton Jones (Sp) d. Justin Hill (Ca) 10-4; 132-Xander Aguilar (KG) p. James LaVoy (Sp) 4:14; 138-Sean Riley (KG) p. Mateo Van Bekkum (Ct) 2:09; 144-Liam Smoot (EV) p. Sidik Jah (Sp) 4:06; 150-Andrew McCarton (EV) md. Elijah Kessler (Ca) 12-1; 157-Sean Kessler (Ca) md. David “Tyler” Harrell (Ch) 17-7; 165-Donovan Taylor (KG) p. Liam Wojciechowski (Ct) 4:45; 175-Tanner Cook (KG) d. Drew Bittinger (Ct) SV-1, 9-7; 190-Branson James d. David McCarthy (Ca) 8-7; 215-Joseph Meyer (Ct) p. Mark Sullivan (Sp) 4:31; 285-Antonio Harris (Sp) p. Malikai Ford (Ch) 4:22.

Fifth-place matches

106-Aiden Romasser (Sp) bye; 120-Jeriko San Roman (Ct) p. Austin Fields (Ca) 3:50; 126-Matthew Rivera (Cu) p. James Hodges (Ch) 0:19; 132-Jack Lehmann (Cu) d. Tyler Devon (Ch) 8-5; 138-El’Ghyn Sargent p. Cody Swanton (Ca) :42; 144-Lucas Fronzo (KG) p. John Turnage (Ch) 3:44; 150-Ruben Navarro (Ct) bye; 157-Wayne Lawrence (KG) d. Alejandro Rodriguez-Lopez (Ct) 3-2; 165-Dever Gordon (Ch) p. Kade Oelberg (Ca) 1:37; 175-Jayceon Giron (Sp) d. Caleb Brown (Ch) 5-3; 190-Jamey Lewchanin (Ch) bye; 215-John Button (Ca) p. Abdul Hassan (Ch) 0:47; 285-Christopher Nett (Ca) p. Brian Hollis (KG) :36.