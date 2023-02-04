Seth Ayo clearly didn’t want to let up.

It took stubborn verbal prodding from the corner before the Spotsylvania senior finally relented and allowed his opponent, Chancellor’s Aiden McLaughlin, to regain his feet during the third period of their 120-pound Battlefield District final.

“We need takedowns!” a Knights coach assistant shouted in way of explanation as the escape went up on the board.

To capture their first district title in six years, the Knights knew they'd need to squeeze out every available point. Pins, technical falls, partially-filled brackets—Spotsylvania utilized any and all bonuses to successfully unseat defending champion Eastern View, 226-221 on Friday night at King George. Courtland, which was in contention for much of the event, finished in third with 199.5 points.

“They’re huge,” first-year Spotsylvania coach David Reck said of bonus points. “They’re absolutely huge and they’re not always given. These guys always want it, and they find a way to get those bonus points when it comes in clutch.”

Ayo subsequently scored a late takedown and another point for stalling in his 9-1 major decision victory. At 138 pounds, the Knights’ Luke Wahlquist pinned Eastern View’s Derrick Brown after the two had recently wrestled to a close decision during the regular season. Senior Kyle Csikari (157 pounds) and junior Mason Christopher (190) defended their respective district titles via fall.

“In the back of my head, I knew any bonus points would assist us,” Christopher said.

As the finals round wound down with no clear resolution, Spotsylvania’s wrestlers gathered around the third-place mat, where much to their satisfaction Knights heavyweight Antonio Harris delivered a clinching pin of Chancellor’s Malachi Ford.

Even when they weren’t winning themselves, Spotsylvania’s wrestlers found a way to contribute to the team title.

“Our 106 pounder, she got five points for just stepping on the scale,” Csikari said of Aiden Rossmasser, who took fifth place despite going 0-2 in the event. “And we won by five points.”

For Reck, Friday's triumph was several seasons in the making and encompassed a broader wrestling community that includes former Knights coach Mark Fontana.

"This started four years ago when these guys got here," Reck said. "And so, it’s been a long, hard road. These kids have worked hard and they absolutely deserved it."

Five Cyclones—Bohdi Detwiller (106) Elijah Smoot (132), Kadin Smoot (165), Brett Clatterbaugh (215), and heavyweight Brayden Walker won individual crowns. The Cougars got individual wins from Chance Picard at 113 pounds and Jordan Nutter (144), both of whom pinned their finals opponents.

All wrestlers advance to next week’s Region 4B tournament, which will be held on Friday and Saturday at Powhatan High School.

“We’ve got goals to complete, and we’ve just been scratching them off from the beginning,” Csikari said. “We’ve got a couple more long-term goals. Districts was just the first one.”

Team scores

1. Spotsylvania 226; 2. Eastern View 221; 3. Courtland 199.5; 4. King George 183.0; 5. Caroline 100; 6. Chancellor 77; 7. Culpeper 50.

Championship finals

106-Bodhi Detwiller (EV) d. Evridiki Karvelas (Ct) 10-8; 113-Chance Picard (Ct) p. Kaleb Inzana, 2:41; 120-Seth Ayo (Sp) md. Aiden McLaughlin (Ch) 9-1; 126-Aiden Inzana (KG) p. Ian Richey (Ct) 5:51; 132-Elijah Smoot (EV) p. Aidan Nutter (Ct) 0:31; 138-Luke Wahlquist (Sp) p. Derrick Brown (EV) 3:33; 144-Jordan Nutter (Ct) p. Zac Frost (Ca) 1:54; 150-Jack Landauer (KG) d. Liam Wahlquist (Sp) 6-0; 157-Kyle Csikari (Sp) p. Michael Byme (EV) 248; 165-Kadin Smoot (EV) d. Zach Gillimore (Sp) 5-3; 175-AJ Marshall (Cu) p. Nick Ramsey (EV) 4:48; 190-Mason Christopher (Sp) p. Charlie Henderson (Ct) 4:41; 215-Brett Clatterbaugh (EV) p. Gavin Kristiansen (KG) 2:39; 285-Brayden Walker (EV) d. Darius Holcomb (Ct) 2-0.

Third-place matches

106-Austin Anthony (Ca) p. Sam Crombie (KG) 0:55; 113-Jonathan Schroeder (Sp) md. Ethan Nolton (EV) 14-4; 120-Brendan Kraisser (KG) p. Eli Croushorn (Cu) 1:17; 126-Colton Jones (Sp) d. Justin Hill (Ca) 10-4; 132-Xander Aguilar (KG) p. James LaVoy (Sp) 4:14; 138-Sean Riley (KG) p. Mateo Van Bekkum (Ct) 2:09; 144-Liam Smoot (EV) p. Sidik Jah (Sp) 4:06; 150-Andrew McCarton (EV) md. Elijah Kessler (Ca) 12-1; 157-Sean Kessler (Ca) md. David “Tyler” Harrell (Ch) 17-7; 165-Donovan Taylor (KG) p. Liam Wojciechowski (Ct) 4:45; 175-Tanner Cook (KG) d. Drew Bittinger (Ct) SV-1, 9-7; 190-Branson James d. David McCarthy (Ca) 8-7; 215-Joseph Meyer (Ct) p. Mark Sullivan (Sp) 4:31; 285-Antonio Harris (Sp) p. Malikai Ford (Ch) 4:22.

Fifth-place matches

106-Aiden Romasser (Sp) bye; 120-Jeriko San Roman (Ct) p. Austin Fields (Ca) 3:50; 126-Matthew Rivera (Cu) p. James Hodges (Ch) 0:19; 132-Jack Lehmann (Cu) d. Tyler Devon (Ch) 8-5; 138-El’Ghyn Sargent p. Cody Swanton (Ca) :42; 144-Lucas Fronzo (KG) p. John Turnage (Ch) 3:44; 150-Ruben Navarro (Ct) bye; 157-Wayne Lawrence (KG) d. Alejandro Rodriguez-Lopez (Ct) 3-2; 165-Dever Gordon (Ch) p. Kade Oelberg (Ca) 1:37; 175-Jayceon Giron (Sp) d. Caleb Brown (Ch) 5-3; 190-Jamey Lewchanin (Ch) bye; 215-John Button (Ca) p. Abdul Hassan (Ch) 0:47; 285-Christopher Nett (Ca) p. Brian Hollis (KG) :36.